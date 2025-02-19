Real Estate Veteran Creates New Paradigm
A first-of-its-kind program training buyers and sellers to develop skills to independently manage their real estate journeys, providing comprehensive step-by-step tutorials to navigate through their own real estate experience.
Tampa, FL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Premier RE Consultants, founded in 2023 by 30-year real estate veteran Kerry Mitchell, is revolutionizing the way consumers approach real estate transactions with its innovative online platform, Real Estate Consumer Training equips consumers with the skills to independently manage their real estate journeys, providing comprehensive step-by-step tutorials on crafting offers, navigating negotiations, setting pricing strategies, and mastering the closing process.
The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the real estate industry. Recent litigation against the National Association of Realtors, culminating in a $418 million settlement, has spurred the Department of Justice to enact sweeping changes to agency representation laws across all 50 states. These regulatory shifts represent the largest disruption to the real estate landscape in a century, prompting a need for informed and capable consumers.
“Our goal is to eliminate confusion and equip consumers with the knowledge to confidently navigate their transactions,” says Mitchell, who has successfully completed thousands of transactions and managed multiple agents in Maryland and Florida. “Real estate is about attention to detail, effective scheduling, and informed decision-making—skills that many individuals already excel at in their daily lives. By teaching these principles, we’re fostering collaboration and creating win-win scenarios for all parties involved.”
Premier RE Consultants also provide access to a Real Estate Provider Directory, a nationwide resource connecting consumers with trusted professionals such as home stagers, title companies, agents, inspectors, and lenders. This directory bridges the gap between consumers and experienced providers, ensuring every transaction is supported by expert guidance.
Premier RE Consultants’ offerings cater to modern, tech-savvy consumers who value efficiency and control in their buying or selling experience. The platform represents a bold step toward a more transparent, accessible, and collaborative real estate industry.
Media Contact:
Kerry Mitchell, Principal and Founder, Premier RE Consultants
Email:
customerservice@premierreconsultants.com
