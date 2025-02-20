Author JT Smith’s New Book, “When Love Whispers: Holding Tight through the Demonic into the Miraculous,” Follows the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Experienced with Christ
Recent release “When Love Whispers: Holding Tight through the Demonic into the Miraculous” from Covenant Books author JT Smith is a poignant account that follows the author’s forty-one-year walk with Jesus. With each turn of the page, Smith invites readers to experience a life filled with never-ending adventures that can sometimes seem so surreal but will always be amazing.
New York, NY, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JT Smith, a loving mother of two and grandmother of five who is now retired after working for the last thirty years in Christian ministry, has completed her new book, “When Love Whispers: Holding Tight through the Demonic into the Miraculous”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s experiences with Christ throughout her life, revealing how her faith has guided her through countless trials and challenges.
“In a nutshell, all these adventures of mine happened while discovering this wonderful Savior of ours, Jesus,” writes Smith. “I started my spiritual journey with him on October 22, 1982, on my knees praying for him to save my marriage. When I came to Jesus that night, I did not know I would also have years of encountering the demons weaving in and out of my life. When I look back to that first encounter, it was probably better I was so ignorant of the power Satan has over things. If I had known that night what I discovered in the following forty-two years, I might not have been able to say the words that saved my life—literally dropping this particular demon to its knees.”
The author continues, “These are stories about how I started my walk with Jesus and about my listening to His gentle whisper through these years. I really never thought that I would not be able to finish this in a few months. Silly me! Hang on tight. Sometimes, my adventures turned into a bumpy ride, especially when I did not listen to God or tried to do things myself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JT Smith’s new book is a compelling and thought-provoking read that invites readers to discover just how powerful Christ’s presence can be in one’s life, helping to guide them through whatever challenges and struggles they may be encountering. Deeply personal and candid, “When Love Whispers” will challenge readers, encouraging them to open themselves up to receive the Lord in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “When Love Whispers: Holding Tight through the Demonic into the Miraculous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
