Author Gary Homstad’s New Book, "Images," is a Compilation of the Author’s Impactful and Moving Sojourns Out West with a Camera and Journal
Recent release “Images” from Covenant Books author Gary Homstad is a beautiful celebration of being in God’s great outdoor creations, as the author documents his experience with his insightful camera.
Cloquet, MN, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Homstad, who has written and worked with a camera since 1966, has completed his new book, “Images”: a nature photography book featuring locations ranging from the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the prairies of Wyoming, from the mountains of Montana to the Black Hills and prairies of South Dakota.
Author Gary Homstad’s first camera was a four-by-five Speed Graphic, issued by the Air Force as part of a college-level journalism course. He was trained as a writer, photographer, and editor. He proudly served until his discharge in 1969. His primary duty station was just outside the Black Hills of western South Dakota, where he fell in love with the West. He kept journals during his sojourns into the hills, prairies, and mountains. The text in this book is taken, in part, from those writings. Images were taken from the late 1960s, all through the 1970s and into the 1990s. He uses a Hasselblad camera as he’s found their equipment second to none. He is humbled that God has allowed him to be in these beautiful places and is honored to share these images.
Homstad writes, “Ah, the stories these old pines could tell. I was hiking the Mt. Evans road south of Idaho Springs, Colorado, in the late summer of 1971. The road was closed to vehicle traffic, so I decided to hike up from Echo Lake, which sits at over ten thousand feet. My goal was Summit Lake at eleven thousand feet. Moving off the road and heading cross-country uphill, of course, I crested this ridge and saw this beautiful, ancient tree. Its beauty was shaped by bitter, harsh winds, gentle snow and rain, and gales strong enough to scour bark from the upwind side. Seeing this small forest was almost magical. It seemed to be a land of elves or gnomes. None appeared. I cannot imagine the stories these trees could tell. Only God could create such a hauntingly beautiful tree.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Homstad’s new book glorifies God and His wonderful creation.
Readers can purchase “Images” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Gary Homstad’s first camera was a four-by-five Speed Graphic, issued by the Air Force as part of a college-level journalism course. He was trained as a writer, photographer, and editor. He proudly served until his discharge in 1969. His primary duty station was just outside the Black Hills of western South Dakota, where he fell in love with the West. He kept journals during his sojourns into the hills, prairies, and mountains. The text in this book is taken, in part, from those writings. Images were taken from the late 1960s, all through the 1970s and into the 1990s. He uses a Hasselblad camera as he’s found their equipment second to none. He is humbled that God has allowed him to be in these beautiful places and is honored to share these images.
Homstad writes, “Ah, the stories these old pines could tell. I was hiking the Mt. Evans road south of Idaho Springs, Colorado, in the late summer of 1971. The road was closed to vehicle traffic, so I decided to hike up from Echo Lake, which sits at over ten thousand feet. My goal was Summit Lake at eleven thousand feet. Moving off the road and heading cross-country uphill, of course, I crested this ridge and saw this beautiful, ancient tree. Its beauty was shaped by bitter, harsh winds, gentle snow and rain, and gales strong enough to scour bark from the upwind side. Seeing this small forest was almost magical. It seemed to be a land of elves or gnomes. None appeared. I cannot imagine the stories these trees could tell. Only God could create such a hauntingly beautiful tree.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Homstad’s new book glorifies God and His wonderful creation.
Readers can purchase “Images” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories