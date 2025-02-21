Author Alan Rhea’s New Book, “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah,” Follows a Young Native American’s Path Towards Overcoming Life’s Trials
Recent release “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah” from Covenant Books author Alan Rhea is a riveting heartfelt novel that centers around Cwaaoao, a Native American child who, after enduring years of struggle and challenges, rises above it all in order to forge her own path through the chaos of the world around her.
Dragoon, AZ, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alan Rhea, a first-time author, has completed his new book, “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah”: a poignant story of a Native American child who, after encountering years of trials and struggles, must make the difficult choices required to take control of her life and destiny.
“Even though this work began just as a short story to help a lady who was struggling, it turned into a book,” writes Rhea. “I started writing seven years ago, and I believe the storyline parallels some of the major national, cultural, and religious issues of today. It is a fiction story told with biblical, historical, and prophetic truth. Oh yes, there is the beauty of true love and romance between a woman and a man permeating the storyline. The story starts out in the Native American era and goes back to the first century during the time of Jesus and is told up to around the 1880s, exposing revisionist history. When I finished this book, it ends with ‘to be continued,’ so there will be a sequel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Rhea’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Cwaaoao’s journey to find her place in the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Choose Again A Way of Choice” is sure to resonate with readers long after the final page, leaving them eager for more.
Readers can purchase “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
