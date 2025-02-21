Author Alan Rhea’s New Book, “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah,” Follows a Young Native American’s Path Towards Overcoming Life’s Trials

Recent release “Choose Again A Way of Choice: Chronicles of Cah-ooh-aah” from Covenant Books author Alan Rhea is a riveting heartfelt novel that centers around Cwaaoao, a Native American child who, after enduring years of struggle and challenges, rises above it all in order to forge her own path through the chaos of the world around her.