Author Joyce Babel-Worth’s New Book, "Pedal," is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey Across the Country via Bicycle to Find Himself
Recent release “Pedal” from Covenant Books author Joyce Babel-Worth is a compelling tale that centers around Ted Langley, a young man who, after turning eighteen, is suddenly hit with the desire to travel across the country on a bicycle. Along the way, he’ll find out who he truly is while making a host of life-changing connections.
Sheboygan, WI, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Babel-Worth, an award-winning graphic artist who currently resides in Northern Wisconsin with her family, has completed her new book, “Pedal”: a riveting story of one teen’s journey to discover who he truly is out on the open road.
“It’s 1977, restless and discontent, Ted Langley just turned eighteen,” writes Babel-Worth. “He needs adventure, escape, and endurance. His endeavor to pedal across the country to a chosen destination gets tangled up in fear, friendship, and phantoms. Ted has a mission. He wonders if he has the mettle and spirit to complete it. Finding connections along the way conjures memories of turning points in his life that both stun and unnerve him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Babel-Worth’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Ted’s wild adventure to discover his purpose and who he truly is in life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Pedal” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Pedal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
