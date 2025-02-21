Author Joyce Babel-Worth’s New Book, "Pedal," is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey Across the Country via Bicycle to Find Himself

Recent release “Pedal” from Covenant Books author Joyce Babel-Worth is a compelling tale that centers around Ted Langley, a young man who, after turning eighteen, is suddenly hit with the desire to travel across the country on a bicycle. Along the way, he’ll find out who he truly is while making a host of life-changing connections.