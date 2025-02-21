Author Mehak Dhande’s New Book, "Leo Arrived on a Star," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Broaches the Subject of IVF
Recent release “Leo Arrived on a Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mehak Dhande is an impactful and engaging children’s story that offers a child-friendly explanation of IVF (in vitro fertilization).
Pittsburgh, PA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mehak Dhande, a cardiologist who specializes in treating heart rhythm disorders both medically and procedurally, has completed her new book, “Leo Arrived on a Star”: a heartfelt children’s story that introduces the topic of IVF to the author’s son Leo in the form of a sweet and exciting field trip.
Before this book, author Mehak Dhande’s writing was purely scientific and geared toward medical journals. However, during her journey through IVF, she felt compelled to write. At first, it was a means to process the process. Then, it became a creative outlet to share her story and, by so doing, bring hope and joy to other couples going through IVF.
Dhande writes, “Papa smiled and held Mama’s hand. ‘Of course, my son. We were both here the whole time. In many rooms, for many days. For years and years, we wished and wished—for you!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mehak Dhande’s moving story is deeply personal, yet it holds the promise of resonating with every couple who went through or is going through their own IVF journey.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Leo Arrived on a Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Before this book, author Mehak Dhande’s writing was purely scientific and geared toward medical journals. However, during her journey through IVF, she felt compelled to write. At first, it was a means to process the process. Then, it became a creative outlet to share her story and, by so doing, bring hope and joy to other couples going through IVF.
Dhande writes, “Papa smiled and held Mama’s hand. ‘Of course, my son. We were both here the whole time. In many rooms, for many days. For years and years, we wished and wished—for you!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mehak Dhande’s moving story is deeply personal, yet it holds the promise of resonating with every couple who went through or is going through their own IVF journey.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Leo Arrived on a Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories