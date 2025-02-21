Author Sherry Lynne’s New Book, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family,” is a Fascinating Memoir That Chronicles the Vibrant Story of the Author’s Family
Recent release “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sherry Lynne recounts the author’s tumultuous yet spirited upbringing within the unconventional Mojer Mafia, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and resilience amidst the challenges of addiction, abuse, and the complexities of family dynamics.
Liberty Hill, TX, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Lynne has completed her new book, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family”: a candid memoir that documents the journey of the author’s family life, inviting readers into the heart of her unconventional upbringing.
“My parents’ crazy love for each other is the backbone of the story of the Mojer Mafia,” writes Lynne. “They got together in 1962, and our lives were very closely intertwined with my mom’s older and younger orphaned siblings from the start. We lived together off and on and traveled together and separately across the United States as self-chosen nomads, living in at least ninety-two houses in five states for the next twenty years.
“In 1971, my parents, Mom’s younger orphaned siblings (the Smith kids), some other relatives, and many good friends created a tribe that we called the Mojer Mafia, named for the street we lived on at the time. My sister, brother, and I were raised along with the crowd, so we had a unique childhood, to say the very least.
“Like other mafias, the cops were not usually our friends—for good reason. Also like other mafias, we were fiercely loyal and protective of our gang.
“We have been told countless times by thousands of people that we need to write a book about our story, and it looks like it falls on me to do it.
“I hope you enjoy this ride of laughter and tears, joy and heartache, addiction and abuse, mistakes and overcoming, crime and punishment, loss and love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sherry Lynne’s engaging tale paints a vivid picture of the Mojer Mafia, revealing how they navigated life’s trials and tribulations, united by their unwavering loyalty to each other. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” is a testament to the resilience of familial bonds and the power of love amidst adversity and offers readers a compelling glimpse into a world where loyalty knows no bounds and where every challenge becomes a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My parents’ crazy love for each other is the backbone of the story of the Mojer Mafia,” writes Lynne. “They got together in 1962, and our lives were very closely intertwined with my mom’s older and younger orphaned siblings from the start. We lived together off and on and traveled together and separately across the United States as self-chosen nomads, living in at least ninety-two houses in five states for the next twenty years.
“In 1971, my parents, Mom’s younger orphaned siblings (the Smith kids), some other relatives, and many good friends created a tribe that we called the Mojer Mafia, named for the street we lived on at the time. My sister, brother, and I were raised along with the crowd, so we had a unique childhood, to say the very least.
“Like other mafias, the cops were not usually our friends—for good reason. Also like other mafias, we were fiercely loyal and protective of our gang.
“We have been told countless times by thousands of people that we need to write a book about our story, and it looks like it falls on me to do it.
“I hope you enjoy this ride of laughter and tears, joy and heartache, addiction and abuse, mistakes and overcoming, crime and punishment, loss and love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sherry Lynne’s engaging tale paints a vivid picture of the Mojer Mafia, revealing how they navigated life’s trials and tribulations, united by their unwavering loyalty to each other. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” is a testament to the resilience of familial bonds and the power of love amidst adversity and offers readers a compelling glimpse into a world where loyalty knows no bounds and where every challenge becomes a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories