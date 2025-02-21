Author Sherry Lynne’s New Book, “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family,” is a Fascinating Memoir That Chronicles the Vibrant Story of the Author’s Family

Recent release “The Mojer Mafia: Not that Mafia, but my family” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sherry Lynne recounts the author’s tumultuous yet spirited upbringing within the unconventional Mojer Mafia, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and resilience amidst the challenges of addiction, abuse, and the complexities of family dynamics.