Jennie M. Bragaw’s New Book, "Joaquin's Realm," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Young Teen Who is Anything But Ordinary as Leaps Through Time & Space
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennie M. Bragaw, who enjoys reading, people-watching, working in her flower garden, and playing with her two dogs, Bear and Buddy, has completed her most recent book, “Joaquin's Realm”: a captivating tale that centers around Joaquin, a young teen whose interests lead him on a wide variety of adventures across time and space.
“Joaquin Ortega, at thirteen years old, is a world maker,” writes Bragaw. “Although he lives in an ordinary house on an ordinary block in an ordinary town in an ordinary part of the country, Joaquin is not, in any sense, of the word ordinary. From his epic science experiments and archaeological explorations to his quantum leaps in time and space, you will be drawn into Joaquin’s many worlds as he navigates both the difficulties associated with life and loss and the challenges of being a scientist and mischief maker.
“... Young readers, both boys and girls, will relate to some of the issues Joaquin deals with throughout this book—fitting in, growing up, having a first crush, and relationships with family members.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennie M. Bragaw’s book is a riveting story of remaining true to oneself, no matter how difficult or unpopular it may seem to be. With colorful artwork to help bring Bragaw’s story to life, “Joaquin’s Realm” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt left out or that they simply do not fit in with the in-crowd.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Joaquin's Realm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
