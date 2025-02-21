Jamie Baguley’s Newly Released "Jesus and Me" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Introduces Young Readers to the Love and Friendship of Jesus
“Jesus and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Baguley is a delightful and engaging book designed to help children deepen their understanding of who Jesus is and the significance of His love in their lives.
Saratoga Springs, UT, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and Me”: a beautifully written story that nurtures a child’s relationship with Jesus, emphasizing His love, grace, and friendship. “Jesus and Me” is the creation of published author, Jamie Baguley, was born and raised in Utah and, after living in many different states over the years, ended up back in her home state. She is married with two wonderful children and has the sweetest English bulldog who happens to be everyone’s favorite.
Baguley shares, “Jesus is my best friend, and I want Him to be yours too. Jesus and Me can help young children discover a deeper understanding of who Jesus is and why He is so important in their lives. Come along as we fill our heart and soul with the love and grace of the Savior.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Baguley’s new book is a delightful way for children to learn about the importance of having Jesus as their best friend.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
