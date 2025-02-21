Leah Sherri’s Newly Released "Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles" is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure Exploring Destiny and the Battle Between Light and Darkness
“Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leah Sherri is a riveting young adult fantasy that takes readers into the unseen world of dream warriors, where an ancient prophecy holds the key to ending a centuries-old war. Packed with action, emotion, and unforgettable characters, this novel is the beginning of an epic saga.
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles: Volume 1”: a thrilling and immersive fantasy novel that transports readers into a hidden war waged within the world of dreams. “Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Leah Sherri, who was born and raised in Indiana where she still lives with her husband and daughter. She went to college where she minored in creative writing. She is still working to get her degree.
Leah Sherri shares, “There is a world unknown to those who dream. A world that has been at war for hundreds of years. A war that is fought in the unconsciousness of those who dream, between the Guardians and Night Terrors. For the past twenty-five years, the guardians have been on the run, hunted by the Night Terrors with no hope for survival except for the prophecy that was foretold at the beginning of the war. One that stated there would be two Guardians, Keepers, who would tip the scale and bring peace, finally ending the war. But with one missing and the other refusing to accept her foretold future, will the Guardians prevail or be destroyed by the Night Terrors and dreams thrown into darkness forever?
“I was nine when I lost my mother. Nine when I realized the true evils in the world. Nine when everything changed. My mother always told me I was special, that Micah and I were meant to do great things. She never said anything about bringing an end to the war my ancestors started. She never said Micah and I were the chosen ones, the Keepers of Prophecy foretold by The Messenger. She never said that I would see the ones I love die in front of me or that this gift would be a curse.
“Now at fifteen, I feel alone. Micah is nowhere to be found. I was adopted four and a half years ago. Only my four-year-old sister Rylee knows who or what I am. I don’t want this curse. I would have done anything to get rid of it. That was until I met Kara and her friends, others of my kind. Now I have a choice to make, their lives in trade for not only my own without this curse but my mother’s as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leah Sherri’s new book delivers an electrifying mix of high-stakes adventure, emotional depth, and a richly built fantasy world where the line between dreams and reality is dangerously thin. Readers will be drawn into a tale of resilience, friendship, and the power of choice as the protagonist faces the ultimate test of courage.
Consumers can purchase “Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken Sentinel: The Keeper Chronicles: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
