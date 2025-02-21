Diane Whitaker’s Newly Released “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” is an Insightful and Transformative Exploration of Faith
“We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Whitaker is a deeply personal journey of faith and spiritual awakening. This book offers readers valuable insights into God’s purpose for humanity, the importance of seeking His presence, and how to experience a transformative relationship with Him.
Austin, TX, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind”: a transformative and deeply personal reflection on faith, purpose, and the undeniable presence of God. “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” is the creation of published author, Diane Whitaker, a dedicated wife and mother.
Whitaker shares, “Things I wish someone told me sooner:
“Parents are human. Most people question what the best way is to read the Bible and understand it. Is there a way to use our knowledge so it isn’t wasted? Now is the time to find insight and discover the truth of your existence.
“God approached someone and proclaimed, 'I am real.' Then said, 'Write me a book about myself.' She rejected the request.
After thirty years, God presented her with a final test of her faith through an incurable illness. Her faith stayed intact, yet she suffered brain damage. No memory of words, people, and God. Emotions of a five-year-old. God’s plan is unfolding as she embarks on a new life, slate wiped clean.
“God allowed her to gain faith in him on her own accord. She searched for God, and he revealed himself. God once more said, 'Write a book about me.' She agreed.
With God as her foundation, he invested a couple of years in nurturing her heart and teaching how he thinks. She came out completely changed, settled, and at peace. Living like she was already in paradise. God revealed his fundamental concepts that you will eagerly share with your children throughout their lives. Her entire life was orchestrated by God to give you his message.
“In We Are Never Alone, you’ll discover.
“· Why we exist on earth
· The “God Talk”
· How to get God’s attention
· Experience God directly
· Notice God’s presence in the lives of his servants, both past and present.
“You have come to a crossroad. It is your time. What actions do you plan to take? I know God placed this book before you for a reason!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Whitaker’s new book offers a compelling call to embrace God's purpose and be open to His transformative presence in your life.
Consumers can purchase “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Whitaker shares, “Things I wish someone told me sooner:
“Parents are human. Most people question what the best way is to read the Bible and understand it. Is there a way to use our knowledge so it isn’t wasted? Now is the time to find insight and discover the truth of your existence.
“God approached someone and proclaimed, 'I am real.' Then said, 'Write me a book about myself.' She rejected the request.
After thirty years, God presented her with a final test of her faith through an incurable illness. Her faith stayed intact, yet she suffered brain damage. No memory of words, people, and God. Emotions of a five-year-old. God’s plan is unfolding as she embarks on a new life, slate wiped clean.
“God allowed her to gain faith in him on her own accord. She searched for God, and he revealed himself. God once more said, 'Write a book about me.' She agreed.
With God as her foundation, he invested a couple of years in nurturing her heart and teaching how he thinks. She came out completely changed, settled, and at peace. Living like she was already in paradise. God revealed his fundamental concepts that you will eagerly share with your children throughout their lives. Her entire life was orchestrated by God to give you his message.
“In We Are Never Alone, you’ll discover.
“· Why we exist on earth
· The “God Talk”
· How to get God’s attention
· Experience God directly
· Notice God’s presence in the lives of his servants, both past and present.
“You have come to a crossroad. It is your time. What actions do you plan to take? I know God placed this book before you for a reason!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Whitaker’s new book offers a compelling call to embrace God's purpose and be open to His transformative presence in your life.
Consumers can purchase “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories