Diane Whitaker’s Newly Released “We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” is an Insightful and Transformative Exploration of Faith

“We Are Never Alone: God’s Intentions for Mankind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Whitaker is a deeply personal journey of faith and spiritual awakening. This book offers readers valuable insights into God’s purpose for humanity, the importance of seeking His presence, and how to experience a transformative relationship with Him.