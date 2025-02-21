Salma Carunia Carter’s Newly Released “Christ Is in Me” is an Inspiring Account of Faith and Perseverance
“Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Salma Carunia Carter is a moving testimony of an orphan’s extraordinary journey of overcoming obstacles through faith, hope, and divine intervention.
Irving, TX, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter,” an uplifting and heartfelt memoir of a life transformed by God’s grace, is the creation of published author, Salma Carunia Carter.
Salma Carunia Carter shares, “An orphan girl’s extraordinary journey of faith, hope, and courage!
“Follow in Salma’s footsteps from beginning her life in 1944, arriving as an orphan at Amy Carmichael’s Dohnavur Fellowship South India, her daily school life as a student, including many lively adventures and travails. She was given little hope of becoming educated, but still persevered, even later becoming a teacher at the fellowship, and then going to seminary, where she received her calling to do the work of an evangelist and fulfill her ministry (2 Timothy 4:5).
“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.
—1 Peter 4:18
“She went on to teach in the Himalayas, where she received a great prophecy to go abroad and study at missionary school and become a missionary. However, a great obstacle stood in her way: she needed to obtain a passport, but as an orphan, the path forward was difficult, but she overcame it by faith. Her visa was then obtained by divine intervention! Her faith, hope, and courage in the Lord Jesus Christ helped her to clear all obstacles that stood in her way in this voyage. Victory belongs to the Lord!
“Christ is in me, the hope of glory.
—Colossians 1:27
“Her story then took her to America, where she met her husband. This story will be unfolded in the next book, yet to come…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Salma Carunia Carter’s new book is a powerful and inspirational account of God’s provision and guidance throughout life’s trials and triumphs.
Consumers can purchase “Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Salma Carunia Carter shares, “An orphan girl’s extraordinary journey of faith, hope, and courage!
“Follow in Salma’s footsteps from beginning her life in 1944, arriving as an orphan at Amy Carmichael’s Dohnavur Fellowship South India, her daily school life as a student, including many lively adventures and travails. She was given little hope of becoming educated, but still persevered, even later becoming a teacher at the fellowship, and then going to seminary, where she received her calling to do the work of an evangelist and fulfill her ministry (2 Timothy 4:5).
“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.
—1 Peter 4:18
“She went on to teach in the Himalayas, where she received a great prophecy to go abroad and study at missionary school and become a missionary. However, a great obstacle stood in her way: she needed to obtain a passport, but as an orphan, the path forward was difficult, but she overcame it by faith. Her visa was then obtained by divine intervention! Her faith, hope, and courage in the Lord Jesus Christ helped her to clear all obstacles that stood in her way in this voyage. Victory belongs to the Lord!
“Christ is in me, the hope of glory.
—Colossians 1:27
“Her story then took her to America, where she met her husband. This story will be unfolded in the next book, yet to come…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Salma Carunia Carter’s new book is a powerful and inspirational account of God’s provision and guidance throughout life’s trials and triumphs.
Consumers can purchase “Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christ Is in Me: The Hope of Glory/Victory The Autobiography of Salma Carunia Carter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories