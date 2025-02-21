Victoria Scarpa’s Newly Released "The Best Bedtime Prayer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book Celebrating the Power of Prayer and Gratitude
“The Best Bedtime Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Scarpa is a touching guide for parents and children to connect with God and each other through nightly prayers that focus on gratitude, love, and faith.
Moonachie, NJ, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Best Bedtime Prayer”: a delightful and spiritually enriching children’s book designed to create meaningful moments of prayer and reflection. “The Best Bedtime Prayer” is the creation of published author, Victoria Scarpa, a dedicated wife and grandmother who serves as a surgical nurse.
Victoria Scarpa shares, “Prayers are a precious bonding moment with you, your child, and God. Nightly we speak with Him through our prayers, often ad lib as well as discuss who our prayers are covering and what we are grateful and thankful for as well as the works we’ve experienced from Him. May God give you joy, love, and closeness to Him and your loved ones.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Scarpa’s new book is an inspiring resource for families seeking to instill the importance of prayer and gratitude in young hearts while fostering closer relationships with God and loved ones.
Consumers can purchase “The Best Bedtime Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best Bedtime Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
