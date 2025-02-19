Sunflower ACO Approved for the Medicare Shared Savings Program for 2025
New Membership in MSSP Reflects Commitment to Improving Patient Outcomes and Enhancing Cost Efficiency.
Mirimar, FL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sunflower ACO is proud to announce its approval as a new participant in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for 2025. This milestone strengthens Sunflower ACO’s dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while improving outcomes and managing costs.
The MSSP encourages collaboration among healthcare providers to improve care coordination and reduce overall costs, creating a system that prioritizes value over volume. Sunflower ACO’s participation will allow it to work alongside other healthcare professionals to deliver seamless care, optimize patient health, and ensure cost efficiency.
Kim Dygert, COO of Sunflower ACO, shared, “Becoming part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program is a huge leap forward for us—and for the patients we serve. We’re not just participating in a program; we’re embracing a model that empowers providers to take ownership of patient care. This is about creating a system where people get the right care, at the right time, and in the most efficient way possible. Our mission is to deliver real change in healthcare, and this partnership allows us to make that a reality.”
Dan Roberts, CEO of Sunflower ACO, added, “This is a pivotal moment for Sunflower ACO. Joining the MSSP is more than a formal step—it's a commitment to driving a healthcare transformation that places patients at the center of everything we do. By working within a value-based framework, we are giving our healthcare partners the tools they need to provide comprehensive, coordinated care that leads to better health outcomes and more sustainable costs. We are excited to be part of this nationwide shift to a healthcare system focused on value over volume.”
The 2025 performance year sees record-breaking growth in ACO participation, with CMS approving 228 new ACO applications, marking a 4.3 percentage point increase from 2024. Sunflower ACO’s membership is part of a growing movement toward more accountable and patient-centered healthcare across the country.
As Sunflower ACO joins the MSSP, it will benefit from CMS’s initiatives, such as Advanced Investment Payments (AIP) for low-revenue and underserved ACOs. This financial support will enable Sunflower ACO to improve care coordination and quality, particularly in rural and underserved areas, ensuring equitable access to high-quality care for all beneficiaries.
Sunflower ACO’s participation in the MSSP is a pivotal step toward reshaping healthcare delivery in the United States. By aligning healthcare providers’ incentives with patient health outcomes, Sunflower ACO is helping to build a more efficient, sustainable healthcare system that prioritizes long-term wellness.
About Sunflower ACO
Sunflower ACO is a newly approved Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization, committed to delivering patient-centered, value-based care. With a focus on improving healthcare outcomes and optimizing care coordination, Sunflower ACO collaborates with healthcare providers to streamline care delivery, reduce costs, and improve the patient experience. For more information, visit www.SunflowerACO.com.
Contact
Sunflower Health AdvisorsContact
Kristi R. Stovall
904-878-0330
www.sunflowerhlth.com
