Wayne Runde’s Newly Released “Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II” is a Compelling Fusion of Science Fiction and Christian Values
“Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Runde is an engaging narrative that intertwines futuristic technology with moral and spiritual exploration.
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II”: a thought-provoking blend of futuristic technology, morality, and the intersection of science and humanity. “Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II” is the creation of published author, Wayne Runde, a promising talent in the realm of science fiction, offering a unique blend of Christian perspectives with the genre. His narratives captivate readers by seamlessly integrating these values into speculative, alternate-universe scenarios. Residing in mid-Missouri with his wife and adult children, Wayne also practices medicine, finding inspiration for his characters in the diverse individuals he encounters both in his professional capacity and within his church community.
Wayne Runde shares, “'Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II' is a gripping saga that reveals a world where technology and morality collide. Set in the future, the story begins where The Genesis Trust ended. Led by Chairman Jared Andrews, the Genesis Trust unveils their advanced technology and unwavering commitment to righteousness, challenging the status quo and reshaping the course of history. As they confront figures like Patricia Sue Alessandro and General 'Rocky Face' Dalton, the stakes escalate, leading to trials, revelations, and ultimately, a reckoning with the very essence of power and governance. Through twists and turns, the narrative explores themes of trust, faith, and the pursuit of faith, culminating in a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between science, morality, and humanity. Trust and Obey promises an exhilarating journey that captivates the imagination and leaves readers pondering the timeless questions of ethics and progress.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Runde’s new book is a captivating exploration of the intersection between science fiction and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trust and Obey: The Genesis Trust, Book II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
