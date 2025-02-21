Kurt Thomas Wolff’s Newly Released "Discipline with Love" Shares Inspiring True Stories That Highlight the Powerful Bond Between Humans and Their Canine Companions

“Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Thomas Wolff is a heartwarming and insightful look into the world of dog training, offering real-life stories and expert wisdom from a seasoned professional dedicated to fostering understanding between dogs and their owners.