Kurt Thomas Wolff’s Newly Released "Discipline with Love" Shares Inspiring True Stories That Highlight the Powerful Bond Between Humans and Their Canine Companions
“Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Thomas Wolff is a heartwarming and insightful look into the world of dog training, offering real-life stories and expert wisdom from a seasoned professional dedicated to fostering understanding between dogs and their owners.
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training”: an engaging collection of true stories that highlight the transformative power of love and discipline in the world of dog training. “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training” is the creation of published author, Kurt Thomas Wolff, a professional behaviorist dog trainer. He began his career as a graduate of Captain Haggerty’s School for Dogs, a renowned dog training school in New York in 1971. He has spent his career teaching dog owners and their dogs his unique method of communication and understanding using discipline with love.
Having studied and worked with both the canine in the wild and the behavioral characteristics of a wide span of domestic dog breeds, Kurt has a unique perspective in fostering loving coexistence between people, families, and their dogs.
Kurt offers training from initial adoption and housebreaking behavior issues through puppy and adult training and specializes in special needs training, off-leash training, and personal protection. He is recommended and respected by veterinarians and rehoming organizations for rescued abandoned dogs.
Wolff shares, “My first story, 'Sal and Sam (Birth of my Dog Training Career),' happened one memorable night in 1971, when my friend Sal introduced me to Sam, a black Labrador mix he rescued from a local shelter. By the time the evening ended, there was absolutely no doubt in my mind that I was going to be a dog trainer.
“I have been blessed with many captured moments during my career, and now, sixty years later, I have the privilege to share some of these captured moments throughout my lifetime training dogs.
“In the following true stories of friendship and love, like 'Marne and Jax,' 'My Duke,' 'Harley (Home at Last),' and many others will inspire readers about our wonderful relationship with our world of dogs, made possible through discipline with love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Thomas Wolff’s new book is a must-read for dog lovers, trainers, and anyone who wants to deepen their connection with their four-legged companions. Through engaging storytelling and expert insights, Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training offers valuable lessons on patience, trust, and the rewards of a well-trained, well-loved dog.
Consumers can purchase “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Having studied and worked with both the canine in the wild and the behavioral characteristics of a wide span of domestic dog breeds, Kurt has a unique perspective in fostering loving coexistence between people, families, and their dogs.
Kurt offers training from initial adoption and housebreaking behavior issues through puppy and adult training and specializes in special needs training, off-leash training, and personal protection. He is recommended and respected by veterinarians and rehoming organizations for rescued abandoned dogs.
Wolff shares, “My first story, 'Sal and Sam (Birth of my Dog Training Career),' happened one memorable night in 1971, when my friend Sal introduced me to Sam, a black Labrador mix he rescued from a local shelter. By the time the evening ended, there was absolutely no doubt in my mind that I was going to be a dog trainer.
“I have been blessed with many captured moments during my career, and now, sixty years later, I have the privilege to share some of these captured moments throughout my lifetime training dogs.
“In the following true stories of friendship and love, like 'Marne and Jax,' 'My Duke,' 'Harley (Home at Last),' and many others will inspire readers about our wonderful relationship with our world of dogs, made possible through discipline with love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Thomas Wolff’s new book is a must-read for dog lovers, trainers, and anyone who wants to deepen their connection with their four-legged companions. Through engaging storytelling and expert insights, Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training offers valuable lessons on patience, trust, and the rewards of a well-trained, well-loved dog.
Consumers can purchase “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discipline with Love: Legends in Dog Training,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories