Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of a family-owned self-storage facility in Belleville, Illinois.
Minneapolis, MN, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of a family-owned self-storage facility in Belleville, Illinois. Previously managed by CubeSmart, this high-quality, climate-controlled facility offers 46,791 rentable square feet and serves the Belleville and greater St. Louis market.
Originally converted to climate-controlled storage in 2020, the facility sits on over 9 acres with approved plans for future expansion. Strategically located in a high-traffic area surrounded by residential and retail developments, the property is well-positioned to meet the region’s growing demand for self-storage.
"This sale is a testament to our team’s ability to get deals done in a challenging market," said Flannigan, "The Seller of this property has dozens of properties like this and we are thrilled to be selling them. This high-quality facility is just one of several well-located, institutional-grade storage properties Argus has available across the Midwest. Additionally, we will be bringing several more properties to the market in the weeks and months to come."
Flannigan and his team represented the Seller, a long-time family-owned business, and worked closely with Extra Space Storage, one of the nation's largest and most respected self-storage REITs, to ensure a seamless transaction.
Tom, Alex, Matt, and Nathan are Affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Originally converted to climate-controlled storage in 2020, the facility sits on over 9 acres with approved plans for future expansion. Strategically located in a high-traffic area surrounded by residential and retail developments, the property is well-positioned to meet the region’s growing demand for self-storage.
"This sale is a testament to our team’s ability to get deals done in a challenging market," said Flannigan, "The Seller of this property has dozens of properties like this and we are thrilled to be selling them. This high-quality facility is just one of several well-located, institutional-grade storage properties Argus has available across the Midwest. Additionally, we will be bringing several more properties to the market in the weeks and months to come."
Flannigan and his team represented the Seller, a long-time family-owned business, and worked closely with Extra Space Storage, one of the nation's largest and most respected self-storage REITs, to ensure a seamless transaction.
Tom, Alex, Matt, and Nathan are Affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories