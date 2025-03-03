Lom Tech Introduces New Generation of Juice Production Line
Lom Tech, a global leader in liquid fillers, today introduced new juice production machines, including the LM-G600, LM-FCL200, and LM-T40 series. These latest generation of juice fillers are complete production lines with bottle washing, filling, capping, and labeling capabilities.
Zhejiang, China, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “At Lom Tech, we continue to upgrade our juice filling systems by improving efficiency, accuracy, and quality to make our clients’ businesses more profitable,” said Miss Lucy, Lom Tech sales manager. “As part of our OEM strategy, Lom Tech continues to work with juice-producing companies in the USA and Europe while investing in adaptable and innovative technologies for a complete turnkey solution.”
Lom Tech’s new generation of juice production lines includes manual, automatic, and fully automatic fillers with abroad production capacity. The high-speed and fully automatic juice fillers can handle 7,000 to 8,000 bottles per hour with bottle sizes ranging from 25mm to over 1,000mm.
By achieving a filling accuracy of accuracy ±1mm with different filling technologies, Lom Tech offers different juice filler machines for both small and large-scale businesses globally. Among the new innovative technologies Lom Tech has invested in include vacuum filling, piston filling, fill to-level, and aseptic fillers.
Through continued innovation, Lom Tech has invested in other innovative turnkey solutions in juice filling, such as inline filling machines and isobaric filling valves for juice cans. For more information about Lom Tech juice fillers, visit Lom juice fillers.
About Lom Tech
Lom Tech is an industrial leader in liquid-filling and powder-filling machines. Based in Hangzhou, China, the company continues to invest in innovative filling technologies with varying filling mechanisms. With a deep heritage in innovation, Lom Tech continues to diversify its product portfolio, with process optimization and efficiency at the core of the manufacturing philosophy.
Media Contact:
Phone: +86 150 6718 5383
Email: lom@lompacking.com
