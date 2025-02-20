GM Lighting Branches Out with Irradiar Landscape Lighting

GM Lighting introduces Irradiar™ Landscape, a premium line of outdoor lighting fixtures designed for versatility and durability. Inspired by “radiance” and “irradiate,” the name reflects the brilliance of the collection, which includes spotlights, floods, pathway, and underwater fixtures. Made with solid brass and powered by LED lamps and transformers, Irradiar offers quality and reliability. With GM Lighting’s strong reputation, it’s set to become a go-to choice for outdoor illumination.