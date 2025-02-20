GM Lighting Branches Out with Irradiar Landscape Lighting
GM Lighting introduces Irradiar™ Landscape, a premium line of outdoor lighting fixtures designed for versatility and durability. Inspired by “radiance” and “irradiate,” the name reflects the brilliance of the collection, which includes spotlights, floods, pathway, and underwater fixtures. Made with solid brass and powered by LED lamps and transformers, Irradiar offers quality and reliability. With GM Lighting’s strong reputation, it’s set to become a go-to choice for outdoor illumination.
Chicago, IL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coming up with a name for GM Lighting’s new line of landscape fixtures wasn’t easy. Irradiar™ Landscape won a very close brand-name competition. The brainchild of GM President Ashley Gloster, Irradiar had all the qualities of great landscape lighting, “It sounds very light-oriented”, explained Ashley. “I was thinking of words like “radiance or irradiate – something memorable that represents how brilliant Irradiar will be for us and for the industry.”
Irradiar is a family of low-level spots and directional accent lights, floods, pathway, surface grazer and underwater fixtures that will look at home in virtually any environment, from drought tolerant to opulent and everything in between. Powered by an array of transformers, timers and LED lamps in familiar MR, G4 and PAR36 Format– Irradiar has something to offer for any outdoor environment.
After 20 years of steady growth, GM Lighting had made a name for themselves as a lighting manufacturer who has inventory and who ships immediately, all supported by legendary customer service. Irradiar was introduced as a line of uncompromising quality that features solid brass construction with accessories that add to the functionality of the line. “To be able to offer all of that to landscape architects, contractors, facility managers and irrigation guys – that is a platform to build success on, and that is something that the industry could always use,” remarked GM National Sales Manager Joe Damiani.
Joanna Dulian, GM’s Director of Marketing sees it like this: “As we continue to evolve, I see Irradiar becoming a go-to choice for professionals and homeowners looking to enhance outdoor spaces with high-quality, versatile lighting. Our move into landscape lighting with Irradiar strengthens our commitment to quality and design, giving our customers more ways to illuminate their outdoor spaces.”
For more information on Irradiar™ Landscape Lighting, contact your GM Rep or see https://www.gmlighting.net/landscape_lighting/
