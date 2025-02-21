Frameworthy: Manchester – an Uplifting Celebration of Local Changemakers
Frameworthy is a movement dedicated to celebrating changemakers through powerful, uplifting, and inspirational art exhibitions at cultural venues, redefining who is honoured and exhibited in art.
Manchester, United Kingdom, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frameworthy, a movement dedicated to powerful and uplifting exhibitions, is bringing its inspiring pop-up showcase to HOME Manchester on 6 April 2025. The exhibition is held at HOME Manchester’s vibrant spaces, this dynamic exhibition will spotlight some of the city's most extraordinary individuals across art, technology, community service, entrepreneurship, activism, and those who have succeeded against all odds – a true celebration of Manchester’s impact-makers.
As part of its mission to bring these exhibitions to key cultural venues throughout the UK and further afield, Frameworthy: Manchester will honour the diverse trailblazers shaping the city’s future. From pioneering artists and tech innovators to grassroots leaders driving meaningful social change, the exhibition will shine a light on those redefining who is shown, exhibited, and celebrated via art. These are uplifting, powerful, inspirational, and invigorating exhibitions where changemakers are not only recognised but can also meet, mingle, and exchange ideas.
Adding to the significance of the occasion, The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of the City of Manchester, Councillor Paul Andrews, will be in attendance to celebrate and recognise the impact of those featured in Frameworthy: Manchester. The presence of The Lord Mayor of Manchester underscores the importance of honouring individuals who are shaping the city and beyond through their contributions to arts, business, activism, and community service.
“Manchester has always been a city of visionaries – a place where creativity, innovation, and community spirit thrive,” says Nadine Duffus, Lead Curator. “Frameworthy is a movement about celebrating the people making a real difference, whether through art, activism, or industry. It’s about legacy, recognition, and creating an unforgettable moment to honour their contributions.”
This one-day-only exhibition in Manchester is part of Frameworthy's mission to redefine who is featured in exhibitions, ensuring that those making real impact are gracing the walls, building on millennia of artistic tradition celebrating the great and the good. HOME Manchester, a cultural landmark renowned for supporting the arts, provides the perfect setting for this celebration. Whether you're an art lover, a supporter of local changemakers, or simply curious to see the city’s finest talents in a new light, this is an exhibition not to be missed.
“It’s rare,” said a changemaker from a previous exhibition, “for a ballet dancer, an FGM survivor, and a tech entrepreneur to be in one space.” Frameworthy is an impactful and uplifting celebration of those who are making a real and meaningful difference.
