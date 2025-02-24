John Russell’s Newly Released "A Trophy of Grace" is a Powerful Testament to Redemption and the Transformative Power of Faith
“A Trophy of Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Russell is a deeply personal and inspiring memoir that chronicles the author’s journey from athletic promise to the depths of addiction, ultimately finding peace and purpose through faith.
Alexandria, LA, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Trophy of Grace,” a compelling story of overcoming adversity and embracing the grace of God, is the creation of published author, John Russell.
Russell shares, “Pastor John Russell is a native of Bossier City, Louisiana; was a graduate of Airline High School in 1987; and was given the prestige honor of being named Mr. Basketball for the State of Louisiana in 1987. He attended Bossier Parish Community College for two years and later attended Park University in Parkville, Missouri, where he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement. He gave his life to the Lord in 1999 and evangelized for many years, and in 2008, he became the senior pastor of Calvary Tabernacle of Alexandria in Alexandria, Louisiana. This is the story of a man who went from a promising basketball career to the depths of despair in drug addiction to giving his life to Christ. He is a trophy of grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Russell’s new book offers readers a raw and uplifting account of personal struggle and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “A Trophy of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Trophy of Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Russell shares, “Pastor John Russell is a native of Bossier City, Louisiana; was a graduate of Airline High School in 1987; and was given the prestige honor of being named Mr. Basketball for the State of Louisiana in 1987. He attended Bossier Parish Community College for two years and later attended Park University in Parkville, Missouri, where he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement. He gave his life to the Lord in 1999 and evangelized for many years, and in 2008, he became the senior pastor of Calvary Tabernacle of Alexandria in Alexandria, Louisiana. This is the story of a man who went from a promising basketball career to the depths of despair in drug addiction to giving his life to Christ. He is a trophy of grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Russell’s new book offers readers a raw and uplifting account of personal struggle and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “A Trophy of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Trophy of Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories