Becky Lynn Tubbs’s Newly Released “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments” is a Celebration of Life’s Most Meaningful Experiences
“A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Becky Lynn Tubbs is a beautifully crafted collection of poetry that captures the essence of love, friendship, and life’s significant moments. Tubbs’s work offers readers an opportunity to reflect on their own treasured memories.
Jupiter, FL, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments”: a tender and uplifting anthology that explores the beauty of life’s heartfelt moments. “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments” is the creation of published author, Becky Lynn Tubbs, a dedicated mother of three adult children who has enjoyed a career in the dental field.
Becky Lynn Tubbs shares, “Our journeys in life take us on amazing paths shared with significant people along the way. I have been blessed in my forty years of writing poetry to share heartfelt moments on many special occasions. From the simple significance of sharing a full moon, a walk on the beach, flying high above the clouds, finding a special boss or teacher and giving words of encouragement when needed. Acknowledging life’s greatest moments with the birth of a child, a wedding or offering sympathy with the loss of a loved one have all been opportunities of inspiration. Along with the importance of friendships that help shape our lives. For whatever the reason or season, a friend’s love remains forever in our hearts. For me, expressing my feelings to someone special is sharing 'a gift of love,' and I only hope that my words mean as much to them as they do to me when I compose a poem and share a heartfelt moment. I hope that sharing some of my experiences in life will touch your heart and let you reflect back on your own cherished memories. May your journeys in life be safe and blessed with endless heartfelt moments.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky Lynn Tubbs’s new book offers readers a heartwarming opportunity to connect with poetry that resonates deeply with shared human experiences. From celebrations of life’s milestones to moments of quiet reflection, this collection is a testament to the power of words to heal, inspire, and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Becky Lynn Tubbs shares, “Our journeys in life take us on amazing paths shared with significant people along the way. I have been blessed in my forty years of writing poetry to share heartfelt moments on many special occasions. From the simple significance of sharing a full moon, a walk on the beach, flying high above the clouds, finding a special boss or teacher and giving words of encouragement when needed. Acknowledging life’s greatest moments with the birth of a child, a wedding or offering sympathy with the loss of a loved one have all been opportunities of inspiration. Along with the importance of friendships that help shape our lives. For whatever the reason or season, a friend’s love remains forever in our hearts. For me, expressing my feelings to someone special is sharing 'a gift of love,' and I only hope that my words mean as much to them as they do to me when I compose a poem and share a heartfelt moment. I hope that sharing some of my experiences in life will touch your heart and let you reflect back on your own cherished memories. May your journeys in life be safe and blessed with endless heartfelt moments.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky Lynn Tubbs’s new book offers readers a heartwarming opportunity to connect with poetry that resonates deeply with shared human experiences. From celebrations of life’s milestones to moments of quiet reflection, this collection is a testament to the power of words to heal, inspire, and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Gift of Love: Poetry Collection of Heartfelt Moments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories