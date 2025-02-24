B.W. Isely’s New Book, "The Assayer's Fire," is a Powerful Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find His Sense of Self on His Personal Road to Redemption
New York, NY, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author B.W. Isely, who lives in Southwest Wisconsin with his wife, Alyssa, and several pets, has completed his most recent book, “The Assayer's Fire”: a stunning tale that continues the story of Oscar Reynolds, who must know face the sins of his past while attempting to remain sober while out of prison.
Author B. W. Isely has worked in the medical field for several years and has had an interest in writing his entire life. In his free time, he enjoys reading and studying American history. With his love for the American West and its history, he frequently visits the Black Hills region of South Dakota, which inspired the setting of his first two novels.
“In the sequel to ‘Devices of Shame,’ we discover that while in jail, sober life has been easy for Oscar,” writes Isely. “After his release, staying sober proves to be a much more difficult task. Oscar Reynolds embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he attempts to learn how to live a sober life. He searches for a rewarding career that he can learn and grow from. After attempting new jobs, Oscar finds passion as an assay.
“Ignoring past sins proves to be an ineffective solution for Oscar’s life. While he receives guidance in the teachings of a preacher, Oscar searches for what defines him as a person and how to leave his past sins behind. Oscar cannot run from his past but instead learns to seek atonement for his sins.
“While Oscar is on his own journey, we follow two of the main characters in Oscar’s life. Fred is bitter and unable to forgive the ones who have wronged him, trying to find a path that balances a rewarding career with what is best for his family. Fred clings to his family, fulfilling the needs to be their protector. Luke handles running the Black Hills Stagecoach and Express Company and finds himself constantly by the responsibilities of being an influential part of the community. He works to strengthen relationships but continuously has to put work before himself.”
Published by Fulton Books, B.W. Isely’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on each character’s journey to learn the importance of defining themselves as people, while enduring countless trials. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Assayer’s Fire” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Assayer's Fire” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author B. W. Isely has worked in the medical field for several years and has had an interest in writing his entire life. In his free time, he enjoys reading and studying American history. With his love for the American West and its history, he frequently visits the Black Hills region of South Dakota, which inspired the setting of his first two novels.
“In the sequel to ‘Devices of Shame,’ we discover that while in jail, sober life has been easy for Oscar,” writes Isely. “After his release, staying sober proves to be a much more difficult task. Oscar Reynolds embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he attempts to learn how to live a sober life. He searches for a rewarding career that he can learn and grow from. After attempting new jobs, Oscar finds passion as an assay.
“Ignoring past sins proves to be an ineffective solution for Oscar’s life. While he receives guidance in the teachings of a preacher, Oscar searches for what defines him as a person and how to leave his past sins behind. Oscar cannot run from his past but instead learns to seek atonement for his sins.
“While Oscar is on his own journey, we follow two of the main characters in Oscar’s life. Fred is bitter and unable to forgive the ones who have wronged him, trying to find a path that balances a rewarding career with what is best for his family. Fred clings to his family, fulfilling the needs to be their protector. Luke handles running the Black Hills Stagecoach and Express Company and finds himself constantly by the responsibilities of being an influential part of the community. He works to strengthen relationships but continuously has to put work before himself.”
Published by Fulton Books, B.W. Isely’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on each character’s journey to learn the importance of defining themselves as people, while enduring countless trials. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Assayer’s Fire” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Assayer's Fire” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories