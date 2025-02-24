David E. Waddell’s New Book, "Blanco Canyon," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Disgraced Cavalry Officer Who Must Kidnap a Comanche Warrior in Order to be Reinstated
Akron, OH, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David E. Waddell, a loving husband and father of two who holds a BA in history from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a juris doctor from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Blanco Canyon”: a stirring tale that centers around Cooper McCaw, a disgraced cavalry officer who is ordered to capture a Comanche warrior after his tribe kidnapped three young women.
“Hostile Comanche warriors tear three young women away from their families,” writes Waddell. “The three young women are forcibly taken back to a Comanche village located inside Blanco Canyon. A small company of Texas Rangers are dispatched to rescue the three young women from the Comanches. Can these Texas Rangers rescue the three young women and bring them safely back to their families? Or will the three young women remain trapped living with the hostile Comanches for the rest of their lives?
“Cooper McCaw, a former cavalry officer who was stripped of his rank and branded a coward, was summoned to Fort Concho by its commanding officer. Cooper is offered a chance to be reinstated back into the cavalry with his old rank if he agrees to journey into Blanco Canyon, kidnap a Comanche warrior named White Buffalo, and then bring White Buffalo safely back to Fort Concho alive. Will Cooper be able to fulfill this mission, or will he fail and forever be branded a coward?”
Published by Fulton Books, David E. Waddell’s book is a thrilling historical fiction that promises to transport readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Blanco Canyon” will keep readers spellbound as they follow along on McCaw’s journey to redeem himself, no matter the challenge that lies ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Blanco Canyon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
