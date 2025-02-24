Soren Whit’s New Book, "Hunting Little Deer," Follows a Young Woman Who is Haunted by the Truths of Her Family’s Estate That Are Uncovered After Her Grandfather’s Passing
New York, NY, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Soren Whit, an avid reader located in the Midwest, has completed her most recent book, “Hunting Little Deer”: a gripping thriller that centers around a young woman who finds her world shattered after discovering the gruesome truth hiding within the walls of her late grandfather’s home. Now on the brink of losing her mind, young Blaire must find a way to escape before it’s too late.
“Blaire Ambrose finally gets a break—her horrid grandfather died,” writes Whit. “With his passing, her mother wishes to wipe her hands clean of the house left behind, but Blaire soon learns the ugly truth hiding within the aging walls. Each passing day spent alone drives Blaire closer to the truth of her own history, but it also loosens her mental fortitude. Little does she know, the isolation and sidelong glances from the townspeople would drive her to unspeakably dark corners of her own mind. The house feeds off her actions, and it’s been hungry for so long.
“A new friend offers extra hands to bring the house into the modern age, but the house isn’t willing to accept these changes. They find more than they bargained for and are left with more questions than answers when a cavity is uncovered that houses the remains of Ambrose victims dating back to the early years of the house’s construction. There is no one to call, no one to ask for help, as the local law enforcement learned long ago that meddling in Ambrose affairs lands them in an early grave or on the ever-growing list of missing persons.”
The author continues, “Her mother, Delia, steps in to stop Blaire’s tumble into madness, but she doesn’t know the caliber of danger housed within the walls until it is too late. It has its claws on Blaire, and it doesn’t intend to ever let her go. Her mother should have warned her. She should have prepared Blaire for the guests that come and go in the night, the ones they cannot stop no matter what they do. Locks are useless, windows can be pried open, and no one is nearby to hear them scream.”
Published by Fulton Books, Soren Whit’s book will captivate readers as they follow Blaire and Delia’s desperate attempts to break free from the house’s dangerous grip as it slowly tears them apart with each passing day. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hunting Little Deer” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Hunting Little Deer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
