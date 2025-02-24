Author Amber Hanson’s New Book, "Ellie’s Bella," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Girl Who is Calmed by Her Father When a Terrible Storm Leaves Her Scared

Recent release “Ellie’s Bella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Hanson is a heartfelt story that follows Bella, a young girl who is easily frightened by storms outside. When a particularly bad storm makes its way through her neighborhood, Bella relies on her father to help keep her calm as the storm both outside and within her passes.