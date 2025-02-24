Author Amber Hanson’s New Book, "Ellie’s Bella," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Girl Who is Calmed by Her Father When a Terrible Storm Leaves Her Scared
Recent release “Ellie’s Bella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Hanson is a heartfelt story that follows Bella, a young girl who is easily frightened by storms outside. When a particularly bad storm makes its way through her neighborhood, Bella relies on her father to help keep her calm as the storm both outside and within her passes.
Oshkosh, WI, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amber Hanson, a substitute teacher and Uber driver, as well as a loving wife and mother of four, has completed her new book, “Ellie’s Bella”: a captivating tale that centers around a young girl who is comforted by her father when a big storm causes her anxiety and makes her thoughts race.
“Bella doesn’t like storms, except for the time she gets to spend on her daddy’s lap,” writes Hanson. “This storm is no different. Bella has a troubled mind and talks to her dad about topics ranging from beauty to worries about sickness. Can Daddy calm Bella’s inner storm before bed?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Hanson’s engaging tale was originally written for Ellie, a little girl who passed away just two short years after burrowing herself into Amber’s heart and mind. Inspired by her tenacity and courage, Hanson now shares her story in the hopes of helping other young readers face their fears with the same strength that Ellie had.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Ellie’s Bella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Bella doesn’t like storms, except for the time she gets to spend on her daddy’s lap,” writes Hanson. “This storm is no different. Bella has a troubled mind and talks to her dad about topics ranging from beauty to worries about sickness. Can Daddy calm Bella’s inner storm before bed?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Hanson’s engaging tale was originally written for Ellie, a little girl who passed away just two short years after burrowing herself into Amber’s heart and mind. Inspired by her tenacity and courage, Hanson now shares her story in the hopes of helping other young readers face their fears with the same strength that Ellie had.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Ellie’s Bella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories