Author Debra Lyn Carlton’s New Book "Tears of Abuse" is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Incredible Strength in Overcoming Years of Childhood and Spousal Abuse

Recent release “Tears of Abuse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debra Lyn Carlton is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life of abuse, beginning with her childhood, revealing how she managed to break free from the cycle to not only survive but take back control of her life.