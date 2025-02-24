Author Debra Lyn Carlton’s New Book "Tears of Abuse" is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Incredible Strength in Overcoming Years of Childhood and Spousal Abuse
Recent release “Tears of Abuse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debra Lyn Carlton is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life of abuse, beginning with her childhood, revealing how she managed to break free from the cycle to not only survive but take back control of her life.
Muskegon, MI, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra Lyn Carlton has completed her new book, “Tears of Abuse”: a compelling and eye-opening memoir that reveals the countless years of abuse the author endured throughout her life, from childhood abuse as a young girl to spousal abuse later in life, revealing how she found the courage to survive it all and come out on the other side.
“I wanted to run into the street screaming, 'My mom and dad beat me and my brother, can anyone help us!’ But I knew there was no help,” writes Carlton. “My mom used a bamboo stick, then when she was done, Walt would beat us with his leather belt, having a thick belt buckle that said Colt 45. Mother would lock us in closets after our punishments. They always took their frustrations out on us, leaving bruises, welts, and blood blisters. They made my brother and I make M-80s in the basement, as Walt would mix up all the powders, while hanging onto a cigarette in the corner of his mouth. The Feds followed us through the countryside. Walt was always one step ahead of them.
“One day, my hands were so cramped up from squeezing the glue bottles, I asked if I could go upstairs and run hot water on them. 'No,' he barked at me, 'you will not leave your workstation.' I looked around the corner, didn’t see him, so running, I turned the water on. I heard a noise; I knew he was behind me. As I turned around he backhanded me across my face, yelling, 'You are nobody, and you will never be anybody, ever, do you understand me!' Oh he was a red-eyed, devil and the abuse he put my brother and I through was tortuous.
“Going into an abusive marriage, my husband broke my nose twice, and I took nightly beatings. I went to his work and found out he left with his sixty-three-year-old lover. He begged me to stay, and so we moved. Going to work, he took the car keys, wouldn’t let me have a phone, or leave any money. He had me right where he wanted me. Every night after work, he would go drinking, come home, then beat the hell out of me. I had to leave and divorce him, or he would kill me. I finally remarried; I knew he would never hit me, but the mental abuse was terrible. He also had a problem that he had hid from me; it had to do with a little white line called cocaine. It led to a lot of problems And he was always trying to make me use.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debra Lyn Carlton’s riveting memoir is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, revealing just how far one can go in their fight for survival. Deeply personal and candid, Carlton shares her story with the hope of connecting with other victims of abuse, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggle for survival, and that there is always hope of a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Tears of Abuse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
