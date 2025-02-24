Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Book of Philippians: Commentary," is a Poignant Guide Aimed at Helping Readers Gain Better Understanding of the New Testament
Recent release “Book of Philippians: Commentary” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a comprehensive guide to understanding the messages found within the Book of Philippians. Drawing from years of research and study, Hollingsworth shares his writings to help readers seeking to better understand the Bible and walk more closely with God.
New York, NY, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Hollingsworth, a graduate of Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida, who holds a master’s degree in biblical studies, has completed his new book, “Book of Philippians: Commentary”: a stirring exploration of the Book of Philippians that will help readers dig deeper into the text of the New Testament and better understand Christ’s teachings.
“No one can be considered truly educated who has not made a careful study of the Bible, especially the New Testament,” writes Hollingsworth. “It is in the Bible that we learn those great truths about how to live and, more importantly, what one has to do to go to heaven. The Bible is the world standard for truth. Jesus said He was the truth, and He gave careful instruction about how to live. He showed Himself as the savior of the world and taught much about living.
“Although the Bible does not answer every possible question about life and the world around us, it always guides us in the right direction to find the truth if we truly want it.
“Our world is in serious trouble today because we have neglected the truth: the truth of the Word of God, and prayer, as well as how to live in the world around us.
“The apostle Paul had a very special relationship with the church at Philippi, and it comes through in his writings. He loved them dearly, but he loved them even more for their care of him.
“He wanted them to be happy, and he taught them carefully about the dangers of pride and believing that they are better than others.
“This commentary on the book of Philippians is written for the sinner who is concerned about his own eternal destiny. It is written for the Christian who wants to understand how to better walk with the Lord and to understand what the text actually says.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book will encourage readers from all walks of life to undertake a serious study of all the Bible beyond what the author discusses.
Readers can purchase “Book of Philippians: Commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“No one can be considered truly educated who has not made a careful study of the Bible, especially the New Testament,” writes Hollingsworth. “It is in the Bible that we learn those great truths about how to live and, more importantly, what one has to do to go to heaven. The Bible is the world standard for truth. Jesus said He was the truth, and He gave careful instruction about how to live. He showed Himself as the savior of the world and taught much about living.
“Although the Bible does not answer every possible question about life and the world around us, it always guides us in the right direction to find the truth if we truly want it.
“Our world is in serious trouble today because we have neglected the truth: the truth of the Word of God, and prayer, as well as how to live in the world around us.
“The apostle Paul had a very special relationship with the church at Philippi, and it comes through in his writings. He loved them dearly, but he loved them even more for their care of him.
“He wanted them to be happy, and he taught them carefully about the dangers of pride and believing that they are better than others.
“This commentary on the book of Philippians is written for the sinner who is concerned about his own eternal destiny. It is written for the Christian who wants to understand how to better walk with the Lord and to understand what the text actually says.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book will encourage readers from all walks of life to undertake a serious study of all the Bible beyond what the author discusses.
Readers can purchase “Book of Philippians: Commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories