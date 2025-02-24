Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Book of Philippians: Commentary," is a Poignant Guide Aimed at Helping Readers Gain Better Understanding of the New Testament

Recent release “Book of Philippians: Commentary” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a comprehensive guide to understanding the messages found within the Book of Philippians. Drawing from years of research and study, Hollingsworth shares his writings to help readers seeking to better understand the Bible and walk more closely with God.