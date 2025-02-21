Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Finds a Reindeer," Follows a Young Boy and His Friends as They Work to Return a Lost Reindeer to the North Pole
Recent release “Cooper Finds a Reindeer” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is a charming tale that reveals how Santa and Mrs. Claus met. After a young boy discovers a lost reindeer in need of help, he and his friends ask a kind old woman to assist them in returning the reindeer to the North Pole, where she catches the eye of St. Nick.
Victoria, TX, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lori Escalante, who loves Christmas, has completed her new book, “Cooper Finds a Reindeer”: a captivating story that follows a young boy and his friends who help Santa and Mrs. Claud meet when they help a lost reindeer return home.
“Have you ever wondered how Santa and Mrs. Claus met?” writes Escalante. “It all began when Cooper found a reindeer! Helping him get back home was a difficult task that Cooper will never forget.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lori Escalante’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s love of the holiday season, as well as her desire to entertain and bring joy to readers of all ages. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Escalante’s story to life, “Cooper Finds a Reindeer” is sure to delight readers and become a perfect addition to any Christmas storytelling tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cooper Finds a Reindeer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
