Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Finds a Reindeer," Follows a Young Boy and His Friends as They Work to Return a Lost Reindeer to the North Pole

Recent release “Cooper Finds a Reindeer” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is a charming tale that reveals how Santa and Mrs. Claus met. After a young boy discovers a lost reindeer in need of help, he and his friends ask a kind old woman to assist them in returning the reindeer to the North Pole, where she catches the eye of St. Nick.