Author Heather Justian’s New Book, "My Sweet Bundle of Joy," is a Charming Tale That Perfectly Captures the Joy and Love That Enters One’s Heart After Their Baby is Born
Recent release “My Sweet Bundle of Joy” from Page Publishing author Heather Justian is a captivating tale that utilizes rhyming prose and the imagery of autumn to explore the incredible feelings that parents feel when their newborn baby arrives. Inspired by the author’s own experiences with motherhood, Justian shares her story to help other parents hold on to that feeling of joy.
Moravia, NY, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heather Justian, a loving wife of over twenty-five years as well as a mother of two who currently works as a school counselor, has completed her new book, “My Sweet Bundle of Joy”: an adorable tale that explores the wonder and beauty that parents feel following the birth of a new baby, inviting them to hold on to that feeling.
“‘My Sweet Bundle of Joy’ is a rhyming book with imagery of fall and the animals getting ready for the winter,” writes Justian. “It is meant for every parent who has a newborn child and wants to keep the memories forever in their hearts.
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Justian’s enthralling tale is sure to delight readers of all ages, especially appealing to expectant parents wishing to find the perfect book to read to their newborn and cherish forever.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “My Sweet Bundle of Joy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
