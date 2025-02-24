Author Heather Justian’s New Book, "My Sweet Bundle of Joy," is a Charming Tale That Perfectly Captures the Joy and Love That Enters One’s Heart After Their Baby is Born

Recent release “My Sweet Bundle of Joy” from Page Publishing author Heather Justian is a captivating tale that utilizes rhyming prose and the imagery of autumn to explore the incredible feelings that parents feel when their newborn baby arrives. Inspired by the author’s own experiences with motherhood, Justian shares her story to help other parents hold on to that feeling of joy.