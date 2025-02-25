Author J. Terry Shull’s New Book, "Second Chances," Follows Five Friends Who Find Themselves Seventeen Again and Pursue Their Dreams of Becoming State Basketball Champs

Recent release “Second Chances” from Page Publishing author J. Terry Shull is a compelling novel that centers around five friends and former high school basketball players who discover a portal that transports them back to their senior year of high school. Now able to relive their high school years, they set out to accomplish their dreams of finally winning their state basketball championships.