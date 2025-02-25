Author J. Terry Shull’s New Book, "Second Chances," Follows Five Friends Who Find Themselves Seventeen Again and Pursue Their Dreams of Becoming State Basketball Champs
Recent release “Second Chances” from Page Publishing author J. Terry Shull is a compelling novel that centers around five friends and former high school basketball players who discover a portal that transports them back to their senior year of high school. Now able to relive their high school years, they set out to accomplish their dreams of finally winning their state basketball championships.
New York, NY, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. Terry Shull, a recent widower and loving father as well as a lifelong athlete and retired teacher and professor of fifty-six years, has completed his new book, “Second Chances”: a riveting tale of five friends who are someone given the ability to relive their high school years alongside their lifetime of wisdom and experience.
“This science fiction novel is based on the Einstein-Rosen theory of wormholes,” writes Shull. “It is a nostalgic journey of five friends and former high school basketball players at Lakeview High School in 1959, which became defunct in 1983. Now seventeen again, they have the obsession of winning the state basketball championship and have planned an amazing strategy (given their lifetime experiences) to accomplish just that. One twist is that they recruit a seven-foot-one-inch Watusi exchange student and former players who were living there in 1959 to fill their roster. There is drama, adventure, excitement, humor, anticipation, and misdirection along the way. What man or woman would not like to relive his or her high school years?”
"Second Chances" is part of a trilogy. The sequel takes the characters into the future -- involving wormholes, alien abduction, psychics, and basketball. The prequel involves the paranormal, the main character's more than nine lives, treasure with bad karma, and athletic self-discovery.
Published by Page Publishing, J. Terry Shull’s engaging tale will transport readers as they explore just how far these friends are willing to go in order to have a chance to live out their dreams once last time. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Second Chances” is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, inviting them to reflect upon themes of regrets, forgotten dreams, and lifelong friendships.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
