Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson New Book, “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent,” is Released

Recent release “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent: God-Yahuah Is Waking-Up His ‘Chosen People’” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson, LCSW, Ph.D., Psychologist provides a substantial amount of information that argues that the Bible is not only Black history according to previously read biblical text.