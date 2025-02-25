Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson New Book, “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent,” is Released
Recent release “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent: God-Yahuah Is Waking-Up His ‘Chosen People’” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson, LCSW, Ph.D., Psychologist provides a substantial amount of information that argues that the Bible is not only Black history according to previously read biblical text.
Turlock, CA, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson, LCSW, Ph.D., Psychologist, a writer with a boldness that is neither intimidated by conventional traditions nor hindered by what might be considered normalized thinking, his new book, “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent: God-Yahuah Is Waking-Up His ‘Chosen People’”: a thought-provoking work that addresses what has not been taught in churches in who Jesus-Yahusha, Hebrew meaning “salvation,” really is according to biblical text.
Not one to shy away from controversial subject matters, author Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson, LCSW, Ph.D., Psychologist writes as he feels the urging of the Spirit of God and the way he interprets that urging. Jonathan has been writing from a young age, after his grandmother introduced him to the practice of documenting his dreams. She encouraged him to write them down as soon as he awoke because he wasn’t always able to remember them after he had been awake for some time and attempted to recall them for whatever significance they might possess. This habit of detailed documentation remained with Jonathan and was pivotal to the writing of this book, “Jesus-Yeshuah: Spiritual and Racial Identity From Dark-skinned to Lighter-skinned: From African to European Descent.” A former pastor, Jonathan is now a clinical psychologist residing in the Golden State of California. As a father and a grandfather, he finds joy in the company of his children and grandchildren and relishes the time he spends with them. Jonathan hopes that the time readers spend with this book, Jesus-Yeshuah will be enlightening and revealing, albeit potentially challenging.
Jonathan writes, “I have been pastoring for over twenty-five years. I am a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and have a PhD in psychology. In 2005, I earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, California. There, I later obtained my master’s degree in social work (MSW) in 2007. In 2015, I earned a PhD in general psychology at Walden University in Baltimore, Maryland. After obtaining my MSW, I worked at San Benito County Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services from 2007 to 2012. From 2012 through 2014, I served as a Mental Health Clinician in San Benito County and later as a mental health clinician at Golden Valley Health Center in Los Banos, California, and Dos Palos, California, until 2016.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jonathan M. Hudson, LCSW, Ph.D., Psychologist’s intriguing work through scripture and provides insight into who Jesus-Yahusha of the Bible really is and how He desires to have a personal relationship with mankind.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Jesus-Yahusha Spiritual and Racial Identity from Dark-Skinned to Lighter-Skinned From African to European Descent: God-Yahuah Is Waking-Up His ‘Chosen People’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
