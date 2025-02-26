Author Ryan Felder’s New Book, "Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Little Girl Who Likes to Play with Silly Toys
Recent release “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever” from Page Publishing author Ryan Felder is a charming children’s story that introduces Quinn and Colby, a little girl and her teddy bear who spend a lot of time together.
Waukomis, OK, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Felder has completed his new book, “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever”: an engaging children’s story that follows Colby the teddy bear as she tries to find out why Quinn likes to play with such silly toys.
Author Ryan Felder is a father of two daughters, Quinn and Colby, and husband to his wife, Elise. Being a father and husband is his main passion in life. They love to spend time together, play games, and travel. He was in education for six years before he transitioned into the fire service. He has been a firefighter for seven years now. Writing has been a passion of his for several years. He has a bachelor’s degree in English with a master’s in educational leadership. He moved into the fire service because he is an ex-athlete, and firefighting gave him the physical challenge while also allowing him to help people, which is a huge motivation for him.
Felder shares, “Really, one of the only things you need to be a successful parent…is you! You are such a special person in the eyes of your children. They really just want your time; that’s it. And you’re so special to them that you can take even the most mundane item—say a couple of sticks—and turn it into an exciting, joyous experience for your child. So anyone who is wondering if you’re a good parent (which we all do at one time or another), hopefully, this book helps you understand that you are. All it takes is a little bit of imagination and your time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Felder’s memorable tale celebrates the importance of family and highlights the impact that parents have on their children.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ryan Felder is a father of two daughters, Quinn and Colby, and husband to his wife, Elise. Being a father and husband is his main passion in life. They love to spend time together, play games, and travel. He was in education for six years before he transitioned into the fire service. He has been a firefighter for seven years now. Writing has been a passion of his for several years. He has a bachelor’s degree in English with a master’s in educational leadership. He moved into the fire service because he is an ex-athlete, and firefighting gave him the physical challenge while also allowing him to help people, which is a huge motivation for him.
Felder shares, “Really, one of the only things you need to be a successful parent…is you! You are such a special person in the eyes of your children. They really just want your time; that’s it. And you’re so special to them that you can take even the most mundane item—say a couple of sticks—and turn it into an exciting, joyous experience for your child. So anyone who is wondering if you’re a good parent (which we all do at one time or another), hopefully, this book helps you understand that you are. All it takes is a little bit of imagination and your time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Felder’s memorable tale celebrates the importance of family and highlights the impact that parents have on their children.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories