Author Ryan Felder’s New Book, "Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Little Girl Who Likes to Play with Silly Toys

Recent release “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever” from Page Publishing author Ryan Felder is a charming children’s story that introduces Quinn and Colby, a little girl and her teddy bear who spend a lot of time together.