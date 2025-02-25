Author Domingo Antonio Rodríguez’s New Book, "The Wonders of Love," is an Insightful & Thought-Provoking Look at the Ways in Which People Can be Their Own Source of Love

Recent release “The Wonders of Love” from Covenant Books author Domingo Antonio Rodríguez is a powerful series of ruminations and reflections that invite readers to discover how they are naturally their own sources of love. Through recognizing this, Rodríguez reveals how readers can utilize this knowledge to help contribute to their own happiness and the happiness of others.