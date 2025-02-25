Author Linda Bailey’s New Book, “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” Centers Around the Investigation Into a Series of Murders That Rocks a Small Town in Florida
Recent release “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” from Covenant Books author Linda Bailey is a riveting mystery novel set in the small town of Madisonville, Florida, where a series of murder puts the residents on edge. As the investigation begins, secrets are revealed as David King and his team inch closer to discovering the Lily Killer’s identity.
Decatur, TX, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Bailey, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys painting, gardening, and jewelry making, has completed her new book, “Where Do the Lilies Come From?”: a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that follows the investigation into a series of murder, set against the backdrop of a small historic Florida town.
“Madisonville, Florida, best known for its beautiful lake and surrounding historic houses and buildings, had always been a peaceful place to live,” writes Bailer. “Suddenly, the town is rocked by a series of unexpected murders. All of the townspeople are trying to solve the mystery of who is committing these murders. David King, who goes by the name of ‘Doc,’ and his team, known as the Three Musketeers, work side by side to find the answer to who is the Lily Killer. Can you solve the mystery before they do?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Bailey’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Doc’s journey to discover the truth, no matter how gruesome and shocking it may be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” is sure to delight fans of the mystery genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
