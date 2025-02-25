Author Linda Bailey’s New Book, “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” Centers Around the Investigation Into a Series of Murders That Rocks a Small Town in Florida

Recent release “Where Do the Lilies Come From?” from Covenant Books author Linda Bailey is a riveting mystery novel set in the small town of Madisonville, Florida, where a series of murder puts the residents on edge. As the investigation begins, secrets are revealed as David King and his team inch closer to discovering the Lily Killer’s identity.