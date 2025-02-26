Author Scott Ulik’s New Book, "The Crow's Song," Follows One Man’s Journey in a Strange New World Where He Must Confront Both an Ongoing Crisis and His Inner Self
Recent release “The Crow's Song” from Covenant Books author Scott Ulik is a powerful novel that centers around Neil, an average family man whose life is plagued by an inner longing of purpose. When he finds himself transported to a new world, Neil must face his failures while trying to find the strength to survive and find his way home.
Onalaska, WI, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Ulik, a native of Wisconsin, where he currently resides with his wife, Paula, has completed his new book, “The Crow's Song”: a stirring tale that follows one man’s journey as he finds himself taken far away from his life to a strange world controlled by clans of birds. Now caught between their ongoing struggle, he must find the strength to adapt and survive, all while being forced to confront his own failing and inner turmoil.
Author Scott Ulik graduated from California State University at Long Beach with a degree in business administration and has additionally studied art and design at Moorpark Junior College and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He has had a long career in business that has spanned from the computer industry to insurance, to mortgage banking. While his career has been primarily business-oriented, he has never lost sight of his creative interests, pursuing art, woodworking, and writing throughout his life. Scott enjoys any and all things outdoors. A lifelong runner and hiker, he would rather be out on a trail with his family than anywhere else.
“Neil had always felt his life was meant to be something more than it had become,” writes Ulik. “He had his beautiful children, his home, and his job, everything a person could want, but a shadow hung over it all. Some evasive purpose or completeness was missing like a song being played sadly out of tune until that day. That day changed everything. Out on his morning run, he encountered the solitary crow picking its way across an empty parking lot. The crow cried out its harsh caw of warning. Whether a warning to him or because of him, he did not know, but its cries bestirred a cacophony of birds about him. The ensuing song that erupted haunted him. As if a veil was lifted from his eyes, doors in his mind began to open. Hidden capacities awakened that would eventually plunge him into the world of Aevi, a world ruled by clans of birds.
“In this world, Neil finds himself enmeshed in the heart of their conflicts and struggles. He discovers his unknown link to the origin of their crisis, the source of the darkness that casts itself across his life, across worlds. Far from his home and children, he must find his courage and strength in the strange songs and ways of the birds. He is forced to confront his failures and find a way to redemption for himself, the world of the birds, and the world he comes from.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Scott Ulik’s new book is a poignant and compelling story of transgression and redemption, schism and union, faith and loyalty, the bond of family, and the power of love and sacrifice. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Crow’s Song” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Crow's Song” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
