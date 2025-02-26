Author Scott Ulik’s New Book, "The Crow's Song," Follows One Man’s Journey in a Strange New World Where He Must Confront Both an Ongoing Crisis and His Inner Self

Recent release “The Crow's Song” from Covenant Books author Scott Ulik is a powerful novel that centers around Neil, an average family man whose life is plagued by an inner longing of purpose. When he finds himself transported to a new world, Neil must face his failures while trying to find the strength to survive and find his way home.