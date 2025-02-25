Author Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton’s New Book, “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages,” Follows a Young Woman’s Investigation Into the Murder of Her Former Love
Recent release “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton is a compelling novel that follows the forbidden romance between an African American girl and an Italian boy in 1970s Brooklyn. Nearly twenty years later, she returns to the neighborhood to investigate his murder.
New York, NY, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton, who began her writing journey after the death of her first daughter at age two, has completed her new book, “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages”: a stirring tale set in two different eras that follows the blossoming relationship between an African American girl and an Italian boy in 1970s Brooklyn, as well as her investigation into his murder two decades later.
“‘The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages,’ is a coming-of-age romance, between a fourteen-year-old girl, and a sixteen-year-old boy,” writes Patterson-Carlton. “The story is set in Brooklyn, New York, in 1975, at a time when Brooklyn was very segregated. The young lady is of African descent, and the young man is Italian. The story is being told twenty years later, by the now thirty-four-year-old, as she returns to Brooklyn to investigate his murder. The entire relationship between the two main characters takes place in a lighthouse, hence the title of the book, and is mostly told in backstory.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this tragic, yet heartwarming love story. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Lighthouse” will connect with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
