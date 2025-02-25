Author Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton’s New Book, “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages,” Follows a Young Woman’s Investigation Into the Murder of Her Former Love

Recent release “The Lighthouse: A Love Story for the Ages” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lisamarie Patterson-Carlton is a compelling novel that follows the forbidden romance between an African American girl and an Italian boy in 1970s Brooklyn. Nearly twenty years later, she returns to the neighborhood to investigate his murder.