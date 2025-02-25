Authors Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD’s New Book, “Neurology Clerkship Manual,” is an Insightful Guide for Med Students Navigating Their Neurology Clerkship
Recent release “Neurology Clerkship Manual” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD is an educational guide designed to assist medical students who are currently entering into their neurology clerkship. Based upon years of teaching neurology, Dr. Cuetter and Dr. Maud share their professional insights to make this often-difficult time more manageable.
Plantation, FL, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD, a professor and associate professor of neurology at Texas Tech Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, respectively, have completed their new book, “Neurology Clerkship Manual”: a comprehensive guide covering all the major topics concerning neurology clerkship that will help medical students navigate this difficult chapter of medical school while also maintaining their grades and studies.
Dr. Albert C. Cuetter belongs to the class of 1963 from the University of Cartagena, Colombia, and obtained his residency training in clinical neurology and fellowship in electrodiagnostic medicine at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. He entered the US Army in 1969 and served until 1990, when he retired from the US Army with the military rank of colonel after twenty-one years of service in academic posts with the army. He has participated in research on epilepsy and intraventricular neurocysticercosis and has written many articles and book chapters on various medical subjects.
Dr. Alberto Maud obtained his MD in 1995 at the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba in Argentina, completed internal medicine and neurology residencies at the Hospital Italiano de Córdoba, a neurology residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, Texas, a vascular neurology fellowship at the University of Minnesota, and an endovascular surgical neuroradiology fellowship at the University of Minnesota. He is a diplomate in clinical neurology, vascular neurology, neurocritical care, and neuroimaging. He is participating in several ongoing research projects and has written many articles, abstracts, and book chapters in general neurology, stroke, and endovascular surgery.
“This manual contains the hard-core of the basic information required by the neurology clerkship,” write Dr. Cutter and Dr. Maud. “Medical students have to incorporate this information during the fourth year when they are overwhelmed by the rigorousness of the last year of medical school study already overstrained by grades, matching program, graduation preparedness and future residency plans.
“There must be a way to make this information interesting and easy to assimilate. We have been educating medical students successfully in the Texas Tech Neurology Clerkship for 30 years. These lectures include several original ideas and analogies that make complex subjects very easy to understand and to remember. This manual provides the student the master key concepts of all aspects of clinical neurology.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD’s guide will serve not only medical students and physicians, but even non-physicians individuals interested in the nervous system as well. Utilizing their combined years of medical experience as both doctors and teachers, Dr. Cuetter and Dr. Maud share their manual with the hope that it will not only become a valuable tool for students from Texas Tech but also from other medical schools.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Neurology Clerkship Manual" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Dr. Albert C. Cuetter belongs to the class of 1963 from the University of Cartagena, Colombia, and obtained his residency training in clinical neurology and fellowship in electrodiagnostic medicine at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. He entered the US Army in 1969 and served until 1990, when he retired from the US Army with the military rank of colonel after twenty-one years of service in academic posts with the army. He has participated in research on epilepsy and intraventricular neurocysticercosis and has written many articles and book chapters on various medical subjects.
Dr. Alberto Maud obtained his MD in 1995 at the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba in Argentina, completed internal medicine and neurology residencies at the Hospital Italiano de Córdoba, a neurology residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, Texas, a vascular neurology fellowship at the University of Minnesota, and an endovascular surgical neuroradiology fellowship at the University of Minnesota. He is a diplomate in clinical neurology, vascular neurology, neurocritical care, and neuroimaging. He is participating in several ongoing research projects and has written many articles, abstracts, and book chapters in general neurology, stroke, and endovascular surgery.
“This manual contains the hard-core of the basic information required by the neurology clerkship,” write Dr. Cutter and Dr. Maud. “Medical students have to incorporate this information during the fourth year when they are overwhelmed by the rigorousness of the last year of medical school study already overstrained by grades, matching program, graduation preparedness and future residency plans.
“There must be a way to make this information interesting and easy to assimilate. We have been educating medical students successfully in the Texas Tech Neurology Clerkship for 30 years. These lectures include several original ideas and analogies that make complex subjects very easy to understand and to remember. This manual provides the student the master key concepts of all aspects of clinical neurology.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD’s guide will serve not only medical students and physicians, but even non-physicians individuals interested in the nervous system as well. Utilizing their combined years of medical experience as both doctors and teachers, Dr. Cuetter and Dr. Maud share their manual with the hope that it will not only become a valuable tool for students from Texas Tech but also from other medical schools.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Neurology Clerkship Manual" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories