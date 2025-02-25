Authors Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD’s New Book, “Neurology Clerkship Manual,” is an Insightful Guide for Med Students Navigating Their Neurology Clerkship

Recent release “Neurology Clerkship Manual” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Albert C. Cuetter, MD and Alberto Maud, MD is an educational guide designed to assist medical students who are currently entering into their neurology clerkship. Based upon years of teaching neurology, Dr. Cuetter and Dr. Maud share their professional insights to make this often-difficult time more manageable.