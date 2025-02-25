JDN Dameus’s Newly Released “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head” is a Powerful Exploration of Faith, Self-Discovery, and Spiritual Transformation
“A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head” from Christian Faith Publishing author JDN Dameus is an inspiring work that delves into the journey of humility, personal growth, and divine elevation through faith in God.
New York, NY, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head”, a compelling reflection on the power of humility and divine guidance in the face of self-doubt and adversity, is the creation of published author, JDN Dameus.
Dameus shares, “The humbling of one’s heart is the means by which they successfully knock on elevation’s door. Therefore, it is as arduous for anyone to truly be exalted as they find it difficult to humble themselves under the mighty hand of God.
By what technology did I write a book that would inspire millions of people around the world when all the odds were against me as far as ethos is concerned? When I was microscopic in my own eyes, the Lord saw me and loved me into becoming a blessing to nations.
I heard questions that I simply did not have the answers to. Who are you? Where did you come from? Who are your parents? Who is going to sponsor you? Who’s going to read your book? Why should people even listen to you? How are you going to make it anyway? Do you even have a college degree? What company is going to publish you? These were not questions posed by others; these were interrogations that I wrestled with in my head. For the longest time, I was against myself, but all along, the Holy Spirit was for me.
Hence, here I am—a published author. There was more dispiritedness that came from myself than anyone else could encourage or discourage. But my help came from the hill of the One who made it His business to clean my hands more than I could get them dirty and purify my heart with a fire that no cold could conquer.
Holy Spirit Academy: A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head will certainly strengthen, renew, and restore your heart, mind, and soul. In fact, it is the purpose of this volume to endue you with a degree of knowledge and understanding of God that could only have sprung from the Spirit of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JDN Dameus’s new book is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching work that encourages readers to embrace humility and trust in God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dameus shares, “The humbling of one’s heart is the means by which they successfully knock on elevation’s door. Therefore, it is as arduous for anyone to truly be exalted as they find it difficult to humble themselves under the mighty hand of God.
By what technology did I write a book that would inspire millions of people around the world when all the odds were against me as far as ethos is concerned? When I was microscopic in my own eyes, the Lord saw me and loved me into becoming a blessing to nations.
I heard questions that I simply did not have the answers to. Who are you? Where did you come from? Who are your parents? Who is going to sponsor you? Who’s going to read your book? Why should people even listen to you? How are you going to make it anyway? Do you even have a college degree? What company is going to publish you? These were not questions posed by others; these were interrogations that I wrestled with in my head. For the longest time, I was against myself, but all along, the Holy Spirit was for me.
Hence, here I am—a published author. There was more dispiritedness that came from myself than anyone else could encourage or discourage. But my help came from the hill of the One who made it His business to clean my hands more than I could get them dirty and purify my heart with a fire that no cold could conquer.
Holy Spirit Academy: A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head will certainly strengthen, renew, and restore your heart, mind, and soul. In fact, it is the purpose of this volume to endue you with a degree of knowledge and understanding of God that could only have sprung from the Spirit of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JDN Dameus’s new book is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching work that encourages readers to embrace humility and trust in God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Hair Strand of Humility’s Head”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories