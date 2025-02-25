R. A. Warren’s Newly Released “Herbie the Little Hummingbird” is a Heartwarming Tale Blending Nature, Faith, and Timeless Family Values
“Herbie the Little Hummingbird” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. A. Warren is a charming story of a hummingbird’s journey of discovery, faith, and family bonds, offering readers a delightful blend of nature and Christian principles.
New York, NY, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Herbie the Little Hummingbird”: an enchanting story that intertwines the wonders of nature with meaningful lessons rooted in Christian faith. “Herbie the Little Hummingbird” is the creation of published author, R. A. Warren, who graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree from the College of Natural Resources, but it was an English class that along with decades of bird watching that inspired his true passion. After working in the banking and finance industry for over forty years, spending volunteer time as a chaplain in law enforcement, Richard decided to apply his background in the natural sciences and love of birds and Christian faith principles to writing. He and his wife live in California with their kids, grandkids, and gardening flowers for hummingbirds.
R. A. Warren shares, “A perilous encounter.
A timeless and treasured fatherly response to wayward offspring.
A beautiful story of a hummingbird seeing the way—welcome to Herbie the Little Hummingbird, a sure classic for bedtime reading and nature lovers, firmly rooted in the Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. A. Warren’s new book offers readers a captivating journey of faith, self-discovery, and the beauty of God’s creation. This delightful tale is perfect for bedtime stories, family reading, or nature enthusiasts seeking inspiration and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Herbie the Little Hummingbird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Herbie the Little Hummingbird”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
R. A. Warren shares, “A perilous encounter.
A timeless and treasured fatherly response to wayward offspring.
A beautiful story of a hummingbird seeing the way—welcome to Herbie the Little Hummingbird, a sure classic for bedtime reading and nature lovers, firmly rooted in the Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. A. Warren’s new book offers readers a captivating journey of faith, self-discovery, and the beauty of God’s creation. This delightful tale is perfect for bedtime stories, family reading, or nature enthusiasts seeking inspiration and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Herbie the Little Hummingbird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Herbie the Little Hummingbird”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories