Sherinda Pringle’s Newly Released "The Journey of Rediscovering Me" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith, Resilience, and Self-Discovery
“The Journey of Rediscovering Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherinda Pringle is a heartfelt exploration of life’s challenges, spiritual growth, and the transformative power of unwavering faith.
Chicago, IL, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of Rediscovering Me”: an uplifting and empowering narrative of perseverance, faith, and self-discovery. “The Journey of Rediscovering Me” is the creation of published author, Sherinda Pringle, a native of Illinois with a master’s degree in community counseling.
Sherinda Pringle shares, “This book tells the story of an ordinary woman with extraordinary faith in her Creator and his ability to bring forth a vision. Take a walk through a few moments in the life of the author as she reflects back on life’s struggles. Within every tumultuous circumstance, there is a lesson that leads to victory. We frequently undergo tests on this journey. At some point on the road, we get tired and cry out in a desperate moan, giving ourselves away so that the light in us can shine abundantly. A testimony that God is…
Releasing the limitations and boundaries of this world and opening our minds to endless possibilities, we can have whatever we believe—hopes, dreams, aspirations, the rediscovery of me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherinda Pringle’s new book is a profound testament to the strength of faith, the beauty of transformation, and the enduring hope that emerges from overcoming life’s trials. Sherinda Pringle’s goal is for potential readers to know that “The Journey of Rediscovering Me” is not just a memoir, but a book full of lessons that she hopes will help others on their journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of Rediscovering Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of Rediscovering Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sherinda Pringle shares, “This book tells the story of an ordinary woman with extraordinary faith in her Creator and his ability to bring forth a vision. Take a walk through a few moments in the life of the author as she reflects back on life’s struggles. Within every tumultuous circumstance, there is a lesson that leads to victory. We frequently undergo tests on this journey. At some point on the road, we get tired and cry out in a desperate moan, giving ourselves away so that the light in us can shine abundantly. A testimony that God is…
Releasing the limitations and boundaries of this world and opening our minds to endless possibilities, we can have whatever we believe—hopes, dreams, aspirations, the rediscovery of me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherinda Pringle’s new book is a profound testament to the strength of faith, the beauty of transformation, and the enduring hope that emerges from overcoming life’s trials. Sherinda Pringle’s goal is for potential readers to know that “The Journey of Rediscovering Me” is not just a memoir, but a book full of lessons that she hopes will help others on their journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of Rediscovering Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of Rediscovering Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories