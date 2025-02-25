Donna Stone’s Newly Released "Into the Sacred Grove" is a Gripping Thriller Set in the Mysterious Depths of the Pacific Northwest
“Into the Sacred Grove” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Stone is a suspenseful and fast-paced mystery following a detective and his close-knit circle as they race against time to stop a deadly spree killer.
Mullan, ID, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Into the Sacred Grove”: a riveting crime thriller that transports readers into the shadowy beauty of the Pacific Northwest, where danger lurks among the towering trees. “Into the Sacred Grove” is the creation of published author, Donna Stone, a retired bookkeeper in the Pacific Northwest. She lives with her husband and pets in a small town.
Donna Stone shares, “Into the Sacred Grove is an exciting trip into the lives of friends in the Pacific Northwest who are drawn into the search for a spree killer who uses the beauty of the forest for his dumping ground. Follow the fast-paced story of the detective, his wife, and friends as they pursue a murderer who may strike again at any time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Stone’s new book delivers a thrilling blend of suspense, mystery, and psychological intrigue. Readers will be captivated by the complex characters, eerie setting, and gripping twists that make Into the Sacred Grove a must-read for fans of crime fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Into the Sacred Grove” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Into the Sacred Grove”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
