GigTel Announces Strategic Partnership with TelcoBridges to Enhance Unified Communications Solutions
Cloverdale, IN, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GigTel, a leading provider of advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TelcoBridges, a renowned designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade, high-performance, VoIP media gateways, and Session Border Controllers.
This collaboration aims to integrate TelcoBridges' state-of-the-art media gateways into GigTel's comprehensive UCaaS offerings, delivering enhanced communication solutions to voice providers and businesses of all sizes. By leveraging TelcoBridges' robust technology, GigTel will provide clients with improved reliability, flexibility, and scalability in their communication infrastructures.
"Partnering with TelcoBridges aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier communication solutions to our clients," said Thomas Forajter, Vice President of Operations at GigTel. "This partnership enables us to enhance our UCaaS platform with TelcoBridges' industry-leading media gateways, ensuring our customers benefit from the highest levels of performance and reliability."
TelcoBridges' media gateways are recognized for their exceptional performance and scalability, making them an ideal complement to GigTel's UCaaS solutions. This integration will empower customers to streamline their communications, reduce operational costs, and focus on revenue-generating initiatives.
About GigTel
GigTel specializes in providing advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions to communications providers and businesses that unify voice services, video collaboration, virtual receptionists, and more into an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform. With a focus on customer service, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, GigTel empowers organizations to enhance productivity and streamline communications.
This collaboration aims to integrate TelcoBridges' state-of-the-art media gateways into GigTel's comprehensive UCaaS offerings, delivering enhanced communication solutions to voice providers and businesses of all sizes. By leveraging TelcoBridges' robust technology, GigTel will provide clients with improved reliability, flexibility, and scalability in their communication infrastructures.
"Partnering with TelcoBridges aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier communication solutions to our clients," said Thomas Forajter, Vice President of Operations at GigTel. "This partnership enables us to enhance our UCaaS platform with TelcoBridges' industry-leading media gateways, ensuring our customers benefit from the highest levels of performance and reliability."
TelcoBridges' media gateways are recognized for their exceptional performance and scalability, making them an ideal complement to GigTel's UCaaS solutions. This integration will empower customers to streamline their communications, reduce operational costs, and focus on revenue-generating initiatives.
About GigTel
GigTel specializes in providing advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions to communications providers and businesses that unify voice services, video collaboration, virtual receptionists, and more into an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform. With a focus on customer service, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, GigTel empowers organizations to enhance productivity and streamline communications.
Contact
GigTelContact
Mike Harian - Senior Vice President of Marketing
844-782-1387
www.gigtel.com
Mike Harian - Senior Vice President of Marketing
844-782-1387
www.gigtel.com
Categories