Find Their Footing 5K/Walk and Festival – Dashing Through the Decades
Celebrating 40 years of uniting adoptive families and expecting parents.
Wynnewood, PA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is celebrating 40 years of open adoption with our 9th annual 5k/Walk and Festival. The community will be coming together to raise proceeds for the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund which aids expecting and birth mothers. For the “Dashing Through The Decades” theme, they urge runners to dress in their best 80s, 90s, or 2000s outfits.
Following registration, the event will kick off with a kids’ dash at 9:15 AM followed by the 5K run/walk at 9:30 AM. The festival from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM will include food trucks, vendors, live music, raffles, kids’ activities, inspiring speakers, and more.
Event Details: The event will be held on April 26, 2025, from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Rose Tree Park at 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Early bird tickets to run/walk cost $35 per person until April 4; kids under 10 compete for free and the festival is free. Find more details and register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Media/FindingHerFooting.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and removing some of the mystery from the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
30-31 Hampstead Circle
Wynnewood, PA 19096
afth.org
Contact: Jasmine Jiles
Phone: (610) 642-7200
Email: AFTHpr@afth.org
Contact
