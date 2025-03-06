Shaping the Future of Data Discovery with the Ground Labs SDK
Cedar Park, TX, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and security solutions, is excited to introduce the Ground Labs SDK — a flexible solution designed specifically for software vendors and developers who need rapid enablement of high-performance data discovery into their applications.
For over 17 years, Ground Labs has been at the forefront of data security, helping organizations worldwide comply with global privacy regulations and protect their most sensitive information. Now, with the launch of the Ground Labs SDK, software vendors and developers can accelerate their product innovation by embedding the same trusted technology into their own solutions.
Unlock next-level data discovery in your applications
Built on their award-winning GLASS Technology™, the Ground Labs SDK provides instant access to enterprise-grade data discovery capabilities, including:
- 300+ pre-built PII patterns — High-accuracy identification of sensitive data from 50+ countries covering major privacy standards including GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, CCPA/CPRA, APA and many more.
- Multi-source connectivity — Seamlessly connect to structured, unstructured, on-premises and cloud-based data storage.
- Content decoding and deep scanning — Automatically parse and analyze complex file formats with precision.
- Optimized performance — Process massive datasets with minimal resource consumption, ensuring efficiency at scale.
“Our vision is to be the platform that powers the discovery of data, enabling software vendors and developers to build transformative applications with ease,” said Stephen Cavey, co-founder and CEO of Ground Labs. “With the Ground Labs SDK, companies can incorporate market-leading data security and compliance capabilities directly into their applications — without reinventing the wheel.”
Accelerate innovation with a proven data discovery engine
For organizations building cybersecurity, collaboration, devops, data management, business productivity or AI-powered analytics platforms, the Ground Labs SDK provides the building blocks for next-generation applications. By leveraging Ground Labs' market-leading data discovery framework, software developers can reduce development time, ensure compliance and stay ahead of evolving data security requirements.
Now available
The Ground Labs SDK is now available for software vendors and developers looking to integrate high-performance data discovery into their products. To learn more, visit https://www.groundlabs.com/sdk/ or contact oem@groundlabs.com.
Contact
Melissa Pereira
+6531333133
https://www.groundlabs.com/
