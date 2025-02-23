Opportunity Scholarship Deadline Approaching: Talent School Offers Families & Partners a New Path to Private Education

Talent School Expands Statewide, Urges Families and Partners to Act Before NC Opportunity Scholarship Deadline. Talent School is revolutionizing private education in North Carolina by expanding its statewide network of hybrid learning opportunities, co-ops, private schools, and talent-based training programs. As the March 6 priority deadline for the NC Opportunity Scholarship approaches, families and strategic partners are encouraged to act fast to secure funding.