Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Brunswick, Georgia
Brunswick, GA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Boxville Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 115 McKinna Place, Brunswick, GA 31520. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 73 units totaling 42,140 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and secure parking unit options to the local communities of New Town, South End and Brunswick.
BVS Brunswick GA LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of January 29, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 115 McKinna Place, Brunswick, GA 31520, contact their office at (912) 456-3108 or email them at boxvillebrunswick@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
