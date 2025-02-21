New Greaux Healthy Toolkit Empowers Healthcare Providers with Evidence-Based Strategies for Childhood Obesity Prevention and Treatment
Baton Rouge, LA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greaux Healthy—a public service initiative powered by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in partnership with the State of Louisiana—is proud to announce the release of the Childhood Obesity Prevention, Evaluation and Treatment Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to equip healthcare providers with practical, evidence-based guidance for preventing, evaluating, and treating childhood obesity and its related comorbidities.
Developed in alignment with the 2023 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guidelines, the toolkit synthesizes the latest scientific evidence and real-world strategies to support pediatric care in all potential healthcare settings across Louisiana. This free resource offers a quick reference for evaluating obesity, as well as actionable treatment approaches for children and adolescents dealing with overweight and obesity.
Dr. Amanda Staiano, Director of Pennington Biomedical’s Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory and a key contributor to the development of the toolkit, states, “The comprehensive nature of this toolkit provides pediatricians with a quick reference for evaluating childhood obesity and its comorbidities and approaches for treating children and adolescents with overweight and obesity, all grounded in scientific evidence.”
This practical toolkit addresses a critical need for streamlined resources in pediatric practice. Its user-friendly format allows healthcare providers to efficiently integrate up-to-date, scientifically validated protocols into their daily clinical routines, ensuring timely intervention and improved health outcomes for children.
Pennington Biomedical Medical Investigator Stewart T. Gordon, MD, FAAP emphasizes the importance of this resource in supporting Louisiana’s healthcare professionals, “The Greaux Healthy team looks forward to working with all Louisiana pediatric healthcare professionals—including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dieticians, behavioral health providers, nurses, and health educators—to improve access to prevention, evaluation, and treatment of childhood obesity. Childhood obesity is a chronic disease for which Louisiana ranks third in the nation. This toolkit provides evidence and support to help Louisiana children, their families, and those caring for them to grow healthier!”
Key features of the toolkit include:
Rapid Evaluation Protocols: Simplified guidelines for assessing obesity and its associated comorbidities.
Step-by-Step Treatment Strategies: Clear, evidence-based recommendations for behavioral counseling, pharmacotherapy, and when necessary, referral for advanced care.
Family-Centered Tools: Resources designed to help facilitate lasting lifestyle changes in patients and their families.
Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical, underscores the urgency of this initiative, stating, “Waiting or delaying treatment is not an option when it comes to childhood obesity. Our goal is to provide healthcare providers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and offer comprehensive, effective treatment to improve the health and future of our children.”
The Childhood Obesity Prevention, Evaluation and Treatment Toolkit is now available for download at www.greauxhealthy.org/greaux-healthy-provider-hub. Greaux Healthy invites all pediatric healthcare providers to access this essential resource and join in the mission to build healthier generations throughout Louisiana.
About Greaux Healthy
Greaux Healthy is a public service initiative powered by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in partnership with the State of Louisiana, focused on preventing and treating childhood obesity in the state. Drawing from over 35 years of scientific research, Greaux Healthy creates evidence-based tools, resources, and programs that promote better health for children of all ages. Each component of the initiative serves as a guide to empower families, educators, healthcare providers, and communities with proven practices to prevent and treat childhood obesity. By fostering collaboration and providing practical solutions, Greaux Healthy is working to create a healthier future for Louisiana’s children.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 530 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Developed in alignment with the 2023 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guidelines, the toolkit synthesizes the latest scientific evidence and real-world strategies to support pediatric care in all potential healthcare settings across Louisiana. This free resource offers a quick reference for evaluating obesity, as well as actionable treatment approaches for children and adolescents dealing with overweight and obesity.
Dr. Amanda Staiano, Director of Pennington Biomedical’s Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory and a key contributor to the development of the toolkit, states, “The comprehensive nature of this toolkit provides pediatricians with a quick reference for evaluating childhood obesity and its comorbidities and approaches for treating children and adolescents with overweight and obesity, all grounded in scientific evidence.”
This practical toolkit addresses a critical need for streamlined resources in pediatric practice. Its user-friendly format allows healthcare providers to efficiently integrate up-to-date, scientifically validated protocols into their daily clinical routines, ensuring timely intervention and improved health outcomes for children.
Pennington Biomedical Medical Investigator Stewart T. Gordon, MD, FAAP emphasizes the importance of this resource in supporting Louisiana’s healthcare professionals, “The Greaux Healthy team looks forward to working with all Louisiana pediatric healthcare professionals—including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dieticians, behavioral health providers, nurses, and health educators—to improve access to prevention, evaluation, and treatment of childhood obesity. Childhood obesity is a chronic disease for which Louisiana ranks third in the nation. This toolkit provides evidence and support to help Louisiana children, their families, and those caring for them to grow healthier!”
Key features of the toolkit include:
Rapid Evaluation Protocols: Simplified guidelines for assessing obesity and its associated comorbidities.
Step-by-Step Treatment Strategies: Clear, evidence-based recommendations for behavioral counseling, pharmacotherapy, and when necessary, referral for advanced care.
Family-Centered Tools: Resources designed to help facilitate lasting lifestyle changes in patients and their families.
Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical, underscores the urgency of this initiative, stating, “Waiting or delaying treatment is not an option when it comes to childhood obesity. Our goal is to provide healthcare providers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and offer comprehensive, effective treatment to improve the health and future of our children.”
The Childhood Obesity Prevention, Evaluation and Treatment Toolkit is now available for download at www.greauxhealthy.org/greaux-healthy-provider-hub. Greaux Healthy invites all pediatric healthcare providers to access this essential resource and join in the mission to build healthier generations throughout Louisiana.
About Greaux Healthy
Greaux Healthy is a public service initiative powered by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in partnership with the State of Louisiana, focused on preventing and treating childhood obesity in the state. Drawing from over 35 years of scientific research, Greaux Healthy creates evidence-based tools, resources, and programs that promote better health for children of all ages. Each component of the initiative serves as a guide to empower families, educators, healthcare providers, and communities with proven practices to prevent and treat childhood obesity. By fostering collaboration and providing practical solutions, Greaux Healthy is working to create a healthier future for Louisiana’s children.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 530 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories