Gameaki is Happy to Announce the Release of "Select Quiz" Trivia Game
Kissamos, Greece, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gameaki is happy to announce the release of “Select Quiz,” the most fun and original quiz game including 3,500 questions. This is the second game of the company. "Train Hero" was the company's first game and was released earlier this month.
Entering the game, the user must select one of the 18 available characters to help him win. Every character has a different level of knowledge and together they must answer questions in 8 different categories.
The game is called Select Quiz because the player can exclude a category or select to play with a single category of questions.
As the game progress the user can win bonuses and coins and unlock new characters or purchase knowledge boosters for his players.
“Select Quiz” is available in English and Greek with more language to follow soon.
Select Quiz is available on Google play store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameaki.selectquizgame
Select Quiz is available on steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3495090/Select_Quiz/
A game-play video is available here: https://youtu.be/UbRuHytEkx0
About the company
Gameaki is a Greek computer games studio, located in Kissamos, Crete.
The goal of Gameaki is to create fun and original games for all formats.
Links
Official Website: https://gameaki.com/
Contact information
Thanasis Triantafillou
Email: info@gameaki.com
+30 6948573045
Categories