Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret.
Singapore, Singapore, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Canopy Power, a leading renewable energy engineering announced the implementation of renewable energy systems at Soneva Jani and at Soneva Fushi luxury resorts in Maldives.
Soneva is an award-winning sustainable resorts operator and a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite hospitality and intuitive, personalised service.
Key projects highlights:
· Soneva sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources
· The renewable energy systems allow the Soneva resorts to reduce their diesel consumption by 2,000,000 litres and their carbon emissions by 5,000 tons per year
· The two projects were designed, sourced and implemented by Canopy Power in 6 months
· Canopy Power partnered with Yonsan Engineering in Maldives for the construction of the systems.
· Soneva and Canopy Power are taking it further, at the third Soneva resort in Maldives, Soneva Secret, with the implementation of 2MWp of floating solar PV and 3MWh of batteries reaching 90% renewable energy penetration. This implementation will be the largest floating solar project in Maldives.
“Canopy Power is proud to support Soneva’s vision of combining luxury with sustainability. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in the Maldives, creating an unparalleled experience for eco-conscious guests to enjoy the region’s breathtaking beauty. Our upcoming floating solar installation at Soneva Secret will be a game-changer, further revolutionizing sustainable energy in the hospitality industry. Stay tuned!” said Sujay Malve, CEO of Canopy Power.
About Canopy Power
Canopy Power, a Singapore based growing engineering company, specialized in renewable microgrids between 1 and 10MW capacity, with a focus on floating solar solutions. Canopy Power has projects in Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands, Caribbeans Islands, Maldives and Australia.
www.canopypower.com
For further details, please contact:
Mahasti Motazedi, Director of Strategy at Canopy Power mahasti.motazedi@canopypower.com
Soneva is an award-winning sustainable resorts operator and a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite hospitality and intuitive, personalised service.
Key projects highlights:
· Soneva sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources
· The renewable energy systems allow the Soneva resorts to reduce their diesel consumption by 2,000,000 litres and their carbon emissions by 5,000 tons per year
· The two projects were designed, sourced and implemented by Canopy Power in 6 months
· Canopy Power partnered with Yonsan Engineering in Maldives for the construction of the systems.
· Soneva and Canopy Power are taking it further, at the third Soneva resort in Maldives, Soneva Secret, with the implementation of 2MWp of floating solar PV and 3MWh of batteries reaching 90% renewable energy penetration. This implementation will be the largest floating solar project in Maldives.
“Canopy Power is proud to support Soneva’s vision of combining luxury with sustainability. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in the Maldives, creating an unparalleled experience for eco-conscious guests to enjoy the region’s breathtaking beauty. Our upcoming floating solar installation at Soneva Secret will be a game-changer, further revolutionizing sustainable energy in the hospitality industry. Stay tuned!” said Sujay Malve, CEO of Canopy Power.
About Canopy Power
Canopy Power, a Singapore based growing engineering company, specialized in renewable microgrids between 1 and 10MW capacity, with a focus on floating solar solutions. Canopy Power has projects in Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands, Caribbeans Islands, Maldives and Australia.
www.canopypower.com
For further details, please contact:
Mahasti Motazedi, Director of Strategy at Canopy Power mahasti.motazedi@canopypower.com
Contact
Canopy PowerContact
Mahasti Motazedi
+65 97335444
www.canopypower.com
Mahasti Motazedi
+65 97335444
www.canopypower.com
Categories